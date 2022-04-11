These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

This week brings a bit of nostalgia. There’s a tribute party for a late 1990s superstar singer, and a return of an iconic Dallas destination that originated in the 1980s. Another superstar singer is making his way through town — well, actually just his tour bus. But don’t miss it for free rum tastings. Finally, find out to how make homemade biscuits with an online class, learn how to pair coffee and chocolate, and don't forget to book your Easter brunch.

Monday, April 11

Barrel Week at Strangeways Dallas

The event that beer aficionados have been waiting for has arrived: East Dallas bar Strangeways Dallas is hosting a huge throwdown with 40 barrel-aged beers on tap, many otherwise rare or hard-to-come-by. These are beers that have been aged in wooden barrels that once held bourbon, whisky, or wine — a tradition that originated in Belgium but which has been embraced by U.S. brewers, from Clown Shoes in Massachusetts to Firestone Walker in California. Lightweights beware: Most of these beers are 10 percent ABV or above. Barrel Week runs all week from April 11-17, 4 pm-2 am, or until the taps run dry.

Tuesday, April 12

Virtual Biscuits & Gravy Class by Dusty Biscuit Beignets

Trey Smith, owner of Fort Worth’s Dusty Biscuit Beignets, will lead participants through the buttermilk biscuit-baking process during this hour-long virtual class. And because biscuits and gravy go together like, well, biscuits and gravy, Smith will share a recipe for sausage gravy, too. Watch and take notes or have the ingredients on-hand to cook along. The class is $20 per household and starts at 7 pm.

Thursday, April 14

Grand Reopening of Sfuzzi

The upscale Italian late-night lounge, with roots dating back to the 1980s, is throwing a party to celebrate its big comeback in its new digs on Henderson Avenue. Visit for live music by Ricki Derek, a 360-degree photo booth, caricatures on pizza boxes, and Italian dishes paired with cocktails. Reservations are encouraged. The party will run from 7 pm-2 am. Note that Sfuzzi is open until 2 am every night except Monday for late-night drinks and bites.

Friday, April 15

Blue Chair Bay Rum Bus Tour at Sidecar Social

Kenny Chesney fans, take note: the country superstar’s tour bus will make a special appearance at Sidecar Social to sling samples of his Blue Chair Bay Rum. After the complimentary tasting and envisioning a transport to somewhere tropical, register to win a signed Kenny Chesney guitar and tickets to his upcoming "Here and Now" tour at AT&T Stadium. Don’t forget to snap a photo with the bus, which will be on-site from 7-10 pm.

Coffee/Latte and Chocolate Tasting at The Lounge Coffee & Tea Bar

The Frisco coffee shop will partner with Kate Weiser Chocolate for a bon bon and coffee pairing. Guests will receive four coffee or latte samples to sip alongside four Kate Weiser decadent bon bons. The deal is $21 and comes with a $1.50 discount on a bag of The Lounge private label coffee. Visit from 6-8:30 pm.

Saturday, April 16

Selena’s 51st Birthday Celebration at Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden

The Southern-inspired restaurant and bar will celebrate the taken-too-soon Tejano sensation’s posthumous birthday with a tribute concert and evening specials. Enjoy live music by Bidi Bidi Banda, a lookalike costume contest, and a specialty cocktail called Como La Flor, concocted with botanical-infused tequila, citrus, and agave nectar topped with Topo Chico. The drink is named for one of Selena’s biggest hit songs. Guarantee seating by prepaying for a table in advance, which start at $200 for a four-top. The price goes toward the final bill. The party starts at 6 pm.

Sunday, April 17

Easter dining

On this Easter Sunday, many Dallas restaurants have geared up with special dishes and events. Here is a master list of Dallas restaurants serving Easter 2022 brunch and feasts.