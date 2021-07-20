Darling bistro gift shop serves lunch and afternoon tea in Highland Park

There's a delightful gift shop-bakery-cafe now open in The Shops of Highland Park. Called Forget Me Not Bistro and Gifts, it's located at 4260 Oak Lawn Ave., in the former Celebrity Cafe space, where it serves lunch, afternoon tea, home gifts, and customizable shortbread cookies.

Forget Me Not is from two entrepreneurial friends who merged two established businesses: Amy Mitchell, who had an embroidery business, and Betty Collins, who was an interior designer. They combined their services into a one-stop-shop for all things special occasions, offering on-site embroidery, home decor consultations, gifts, accessories, and home goods.

Another friend, Becky Nelson, had a successful business doing popular custom shortbread cookies called Le Gourmet Baking which have been carried by upscale partners such as Neiman Marcus and Royal Blue Grocery.

In November, they all joined forces to create this storefront, bakery, and bistro.

Where else can you order a dozen decorated shortbread cookies with a customized design, get a gift for a friend, have your purse embroidered, and have lunch with your friends?

The bistro menu features sandwiches and salads, baked treats, grab-and-go items, and weekly chef specials. They also offer afternoon tea, with reservations made 24 hours in advance.

Sandwiches include ladies-who-lunch classics such as:

chicken apple panini

3-cheese pimento cheese (pressed or unpressed)

apricot chicken salad

avocado toast

Salads include a Cobb and a spinach with apples and pecans. One recent special was a spinach salad with red onion and strawberries topped with three grilled shrimp, for $15.

These come in combos, with sides such as fruit cup and cup of soup. They also do charcuterie boards and quiche.

Baked goods and desserts include muffins, scones, "cutie" cakes, and a variety of cookies including lemon, chocolate chip, sugar, and iced shortbreads. They also do 6-inch and 8-inch cakes.

Beverages include teas, Mexican hot chocolate, and espresso drinks including lattes and cappuccinos.

They confirm that they've just acquired a liquor license, which will expand their food and beverage offerings and options considerably.

They're open Monday-Saturday from 10 am-6 pm.