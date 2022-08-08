Bar on Dallas' Henderson Ave whips up new House of Dragons-themed pop-up

Dallas bar The Whippersnapper has a timely new pop-up: The Henderson Avenue bar will go beyond the wall with a Game of Thrones theme, in anticipation of the upcoming new series on HBO, House of The Dragon.

According to a release, The Whippersnapper will transform into "Whipperfell," hoping to enlist dedicated GoT fans of the television series and drinkers alike.

This is the sixth interactive themed pop-up event The Whippersnapper has embraced. It'll run for a limited time, starting August 25 and ending October 15.

Phil Schanbaum, co-founder of This and That Hospitality, says that doing GoT was a no-brainer.

"Our goal is to bring the incredibly well-loved world of Westeros to life and recreate the magic for the dedicated fan base of the series," Schanbaum says. "We're excited to get people through the doors to see all their favorite characters and set pieces that make the show so iconic."

Game of Thrones fans can expect an immersive experience at Whippersnapper, featuring re-creations of different sets that will be easily identifiable from the TV series.

A centerpiece will be the opportunity to sit on the Iron Throne, the show's famous chair forged from 1,000 swords. Whoever sits on the throne is considered ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. All hail!

Visitors can also expect employees in costume, a photo booth and other Instagrammable opportunities, interactive experiences, nightly entertainment, and artwork from local artist Jonny Freeman.

Adding to the immersive pop-up will be a selection of creative cocktails highlighting favorite moments from each character; and a special food menu with items inspired by infamous episode titles from the series.

Costumes are encouraged although not required.

They'll also sell exclusive Game of Thrones-themed pop-up merchandise, which will be displayed behind the bar.

Located at 1806 McMillan Ave., the Whippersnapper is a trailblazer in Dallas in the realm of the themed pop-up bar. The first was in January 2019, when it transformed itself into The Drunken Clam, a fictional bar from the TV show Family Guy. Subsequent iterations have included Breaking Bad, The Simpsons, The Office, and Friends.

They're not the first to do a Game of Thrones-themed pop-up, however: That crown goes to Ill Minster Pub, the bar that was located in the Gables Villa Rosa apartment building in Uptown Dallas, which did a GoT pop-up in 2019. RIP to Ill Minster, which was closed by the apartment building earlier this year.