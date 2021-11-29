These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Holiday wine tastings and dinner events dominate this week’s list, which also includes a 12-stop Christmas-themed bar crawl. End the week with a toast to Repeal Day, which commemorates the end of Prohibition in 1933.

Tuesday, November 30

Taste of Spain Wine Dinner at Oak’d

The elevated Texas barbecue restaurant will host a five-course dinner paired with Spanish Trinchero wines. Menu highlights include steamed mussels with smoked marinara sauce, seafood paella with house-smoked sausage, and smoked pork empanadas. Dinner is $75 per person and begins at 6:30 pm.

Steak & Wine Tasting at Gorji

There are only 20 seats available for the Mediterranean restaurant’s carnivorous wine dinner, which will feature prime beef tenderloin, New Zealand venison loin and Colorado lamb tenderloin. Paired wines will be from Spain, Bordeaux, and Napa Valley. Dinner is $99 per person (paid in advance) and dinner begins at 6 pm.

Wednesday, December 1

Holiday Dinner at the Dallas Arboretum

The Arboretum is decked for the holidays and ready to serve Christmas dinner. Available on select dates starting December 1, the three-course seated dinner features seasonal dishes like potato and leek soup, cranberry and cornbread-stuffed chicken or short rib with Cabernet glaze, and hazelnut roulade with salted caramel sauce. Dinner is $79 per person and seating times are 6 and 7:30 pm.

Friday, December 3

Pop-Up Beer Dinner at Oak Highlands Brewery

Vector Brewing and Oak Highland Brewery have partnered to create two new craft beers. Taste them both at this seated beer dinner, set to take place at Oak Highlands Brewery. There’ll be four beers paired with four courses. Dinner is $50 per person and begins at 8 pm.

Saturday, December 4

12 Bars of Christmas Crawl

Don your kitschiest Christmas attire for this day-long bar crawl that includes stops at 12 Dallas watering holes. Start at Playground Uptown to pick up your 16-ounce color-changing Santa stadium cup and wristband, then let the bar-hopping begin. Tickets are $16 if registered by December 2 or $20 the day of the event. Participants will be given a roadmap for all 12 bars, and there’ll be drink specials at each. Remember, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

Arra Vineyards Wine Tasting Luncheon at CiboDivino Marketplace

Stop down your Saturday with a midday wine pairing lunch featuring South African wines from Arra Vineyards. Menu items will be paired with four varietals, including Viognier, Blanc de Noir, Pinotage, and Cabernet Sauvignon. Reservations are $50 per person and lunch begins at 12 pm.

Sunday, December 5

Repeal Day at Bourbon & Banter

Celebrate the anniversary of the end of Prohibition with classic cocktails at the downtown Dallas restaurant and speakeasy bar at The Statler. Prohibition-era drinks will include whiskey sours, pisco sours, sidecars, and more for $10 each. The festivities run 4 pm until late night.