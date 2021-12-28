Got a full house this time of year? Surprise family and friends with this michelada recipe, a"beer-tail" that's rich, smooth, and incredibly easy to make.

With the help of talented chefs and bartenders from around the world, Modelo Negra has crafted a selection of delicious dishes and beer cocktails that represent the very best flavors of Mexico and beyond.

Here's how you make one:

Modelo Negra Michelada

Serves 1

Ingredients

12 oz. Modelo Negra

3/4 oz. lime juice

2 dashes hot sauce

1/4 oz. jalapeno hot sauce

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

Chile-lime salt rim

Lime wheel

Directions

Rim a pint glass with chile-lime salt.

Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, excluding Modelo Negra and lime wheel.

Pour into a pint glass over ice and top with Modelo Negra and lime wheel.

Serve with the remaining beer.

To see all of Modelo's original beer cocktails and authentic food recipes, by filtering your preferences here. Be sure to enjoy responsibly.

---

Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial and Modelo Negra Beers. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL.