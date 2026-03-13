Greenville Avenue News
Split personality bar debuts in ex-Rye space on Dallas' Greenville Ave
An upscale bar on Dallas' Greenville Avenue is re-emerging as two bars. Apothecary, a cocktail bar that first opened at 1922 Greenville Ave. in 2021, has relocated into the space next door at 1920 Greenville Ave. that was previously home to its sibling restaurant Rye. Rye closed in early March.
Apothecary now opens with two branded rooms under one roof that offer two experiences: Archive and Alchemy. Both will serve food from the same new dinner menu. They open on March 13.
Rye was the highly acclaimed, creative small-plates restaurant recognized for its seasonal tasting menus, which earned a Michelin nod as well as numerous other culinary awards including Restaurant of the Year in CultureMap's 2025 Tastemaker Awards.
But owners Tanner Agar and Taylor Rause say that closing it had to be done.
"It was a difficult decision, but we feel like it was the right move for us," Agar says in a release. "Apothecary will now be able to execute things people have been asking us to do since we opened: serve larger groups, host more private and public events, and offer some more casual Greenville Ave. friendly drinks in a space for those just looking to pop in."
Making changes is nothing new for this restless duo: In 2024, they temporarily turned Rye into a tropical restaurant called Aguasal for the summer. They say they plan to reopen Rye in another location at some point in the future. In 2025, they also opened a restaurant in Plano called Flamant.
Archive: This subset Apothecary bar is in the former Rye space, and boasts more approachable drinks, wines, and cocktails. The release describes Archive as the place to discover a new whiskey, enjoy a martini, or settle in over a bottle of wine.
Alchemy: This other subset Apothecary bar is in the original Apothecary space and will serve the avant-garde cocktails that Apothecary was known for with unusual ingredients, modern techniques, and unexpected flavors such as the new Pickle Cheesecake drink with vodka, cream cheese, rice wine pickles, graham cracker, egg white, and soda.
The new menu features upscale bar food like truffle fries, a charcuterie board, meatballs, beef cheek or Buffalo chicken tacos, katsu sandos, and confit wings. Items can be ordered a la carte or in a four-course set menu for $70.
The owners also plan to host Rye pop-up and chef collaboration dinners to keep that Rye fire burning until a new space is found.