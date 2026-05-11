This week in gluttony
Rosé soirees top the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Drink pink this week during not one, but two rosé-themed events. (Don't forget to dress in the appropriate hues.) In other tasty event news, there's a new bagel brunch collab, a foodie fundraiser, a three-day food and wine fest worth the drive to Grapevine, and a wine dinner featuring a descendent of one of fashion's biggest icons.
Wednesday, May 13
VIP Wine Experience Featuring Il Borro Winery at Dee Lincoln Prime
The grandson of iconic Italian fashion designer Salvatore Ferragamo will make a special appearance at Dee Lincoln Prime for a multi-course wine dinner featuring his own Il Borro Winery in Tuscany. Named after his grandfather, Salvatore Ferragamo will offer guests a rare glimpse into the family’s legacy while sharing his wines. Menu highlights include crab cake crostini, truffle tuna roll, tenderloin sliders, and a dessert station with peanut butter bars, white chocolate cheesecake, and traditional cannoli. Dinner is $195, and begins at 6 pm. Call 214-387-3333 for reservations.
Thursday, May 14
Scissor-tails and Cocktails at Trinity River Audubon Center
Scissor-tails & Cocktails is an annual event benefiting Trinity River Audubon Center. It will feature gourmet bites from celebrity chefs, signature cocktails, music, and more. The fundraising event runs from 6:30-9:30 pm at Trinity River Audubon Center; tickets run $125 each or $200 for a pair.
Friday, May 15
Main Street Fest in Grapevine
The 42nd annual craft brew and wine festival will take place in historic downtown Grapevine Friday through Sunday featuring multiple craft beer tasting experiences (tasting cards start at $18), a wine pavilion with Grapevine wines sold by the glass, festival food, live music (headliner is Jack Ingram on Saturday night) family-friendly activities, shopping, a kids zone, and much more. Adult tickets are $10, seniors (62+) and children (6-12) are $5, and a weekend pass is $20. The festival will run from 11 am-11 pm on Friday and Saturday (free admission on Friday until 5 pm) and 11 am-6 pm on Sunday.
Saturday, May 16
Starship Bagel Brunch Experience Kickoff at Terra
Terra, the rooftop restaurant at Eataly Dallas, will kick off a collaboration with Starship Bagels that will feature a four limited-time bagel dishes served during brunch. The lineup includes a carbonara bagel, lobster bagel, Italian vegetarian bagel, and porchetta bagels. Seating times run from 10:30 am through 2:45 pm and the experience is only available during weekend brunch until June 14.
Sip, Sip Rosé at Hall Arts Hotel
The downtown Dallas hotel will host its fifth annual rosé sip-and-shop featuring rosé tastings, small plates, vendors, and pink-hued photo ops. Tickets are $55, and the event will run from 11 am – 2 pm. Pink attire encouraged.
Rosé Olé! Wine Walk
Stroll Deep Ellum while enjoying rosé tastings at 15-20 different stops during this annual spring soiree. The $25 early bird ticket ($30 on the day of the event) includes a collectible glass designed by a local artist. There’ll also be an outdoor vendor market, food and drink specials at Deep Ellum neighborhood restaurants, and giveaways. The walk will run from 4-7 pm.