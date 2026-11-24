Coming attraction
Black Tap takes its craft burgers and CrazyShakes to The Star in Frisco
A global burger chain that's been feeding sports fans in Dallas' Victory Park for a few years is heading to another sports-centric location. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer will open a second DFW location at 6775 Cowboys Way, Ste. 1305 at The Star District in Frisco.
According to a release, it will debut in spring 2027 in the spot formerly occupied by a Tricky Fish restaurant.
Owned by husband-and-wife Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, the New York-based chain made its Texas debut at 2475 Victory Park Ln. #120, on the ground floor of the Victor Dallas residential building, 2023.
Barish was more than familiar with the Dallas area: In 2006, he opened Martini Park, one of his very first concepts, in Plano at the Shops at Legacy.
Black Tap is their take on a classic burger joint, with a downtown New York vibe. The menu offers something for everyone, from signature burgers like the All-American with American cheese, to chicken sandwiches, salads, wings, and snacks.
Their CrazyShake milkshakes are trademarked and include Instagrammy creations like a milkshake topped with a slice of birthday cake, a cloud of cotton candy, or Cookies "glued" to the side of the glass.
This burger's a whole meal. Black Tap
Black Tap is best known for its award-winning burgers made with certified Angus beef and cooked on a griddle, including the Greg Norman with Wagyu beef, blue cheese, and arugula; Texan Burger, with bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring; and Italian-American inspired Mulberry Street burger, with provolone, hot cherry peppers, prosciutto, soppressata, roasted garlic aioli, and grated parmigiano-reggiano.
Craft beer is also a big part of their DNA. The name Black Tap refers to the black tap handles found at craft beer bars. They pour mainstay classics, limited-edition Black Tap brews, rotating seasonal beers, and collaborations with local microbrewers.
Each location is unique, with its own cool style.
"Drawing inspiration from New York City's SoHo neighborhood, the restaurant will feature street art murals, a curated music soundtrack, and a lively dining atmosphere designed for everything from lunch and dinner to game days and celebrations," says the release about the Frisco location.
The first Black Tap opened as a small 15-seat joint in New York's Soho neighborhood, but has since expanded to the West Coast and also internationally to Dubai, Geneva, Zurich, Verbier, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.