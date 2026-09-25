new sandwich shop
Bread Zeppelin's famous salad-stuffed sandwiches land in Richardson
Dallas-born sandwich chain Bread Zeppelin is bringing its famous salad-stuffed baguettes to Richardson: The restaurant will open at 1920 N. Coit Rd., Ste. 201, on Wednesday, September 30, according to a release.
The new restaurant marks the 12th Texas location for Bread Zeppelin, which was founded by high school friends Troy Charhon and Andrew Schoellkopf in 2013. It follows openings in McKinney in February and Frisco in June.
“Richardson has a real community feel, and the mix of people who work here and families who call the neighborhoods around Coit home is exactly what we look for when considering a new location,” Charhon says in the release. “We want to be the stop on the way home from a Friday night game or the spot somebody grabs before a shift, and you only get that by earning it — one Zeppelin at a time.”
Bread Zeppelin has built a following for its unique sandwich-making process, which involves hollowing out a toasted artisan baguette and stuffing it with salad, housemade dressing, and freshly prepared proteins. It's essentially a portable salad that can be eaten on the go, no fork required.
The chain earned a nomination for Best Sandwich in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, and its Chicken Caesar made CultureMap's "Definitive list of 16 great sandwiches in Dallas for fall 2024."
Bread Zeppelin will give Richardson a new kind of sandwich. Photo courtesy of Bread Zeppelin
For those who prefer to skip the bread, any Zeppelin can be ordered as a bowl. The menu also includes soups and bread pudding made from the leftover baguette cores.
“We’re bringing the full experience to the community, with everything made to order, dressings made in-house and even bread pudding for those with a sweet tooth," Schoellkopf says. "We can’t wait for our new neighbors to experience it with us.”
Richardson customers will also be able to try the limited-time Pink Lady, available through October 31. The seasonal salad combines grilled chicken, Pink Lady apples, candied pecans, red onion, goat cheese, Arcadian mix, and spinach with Champagne vinaigrette.
For every Pink Lady Zeppelin or bowl sold, Bread Zeppelin will donate $1 to Breast Cancer Can Stick It! at its DFW restaurants and The Rose in Houston, continuing a Breast Cancer Awareness Month tradition the company has observed for three years.
Opening festivities will begin at 10 am September 30 with a ribbon cutting and "bread coring ceremony" featuring the first Zeppelin served at the restaurant. The Ticket will also broadcast The Hardline live from the dining room.
Opening day promotions include free Zeppelins for a year for the first 50 guests, 50 percent off entrées from 3-7 pm, a prize wheel with free food and other rewards.
The celebration continues October 3-4 with free kids meals for children under 10. From October 5-11, guests can enter daily giveaways for catering for 12 people and receive 25 percent off entrées after 5 pm.
Catering orders placed through Catering@breadzeppelin.com will receive 25 percent off through October 31.
Regular operating hours at the Richardson location will be 10:30 am-9 pm daily.