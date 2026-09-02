Cafeteria News
Dallas office chain Cafe Olivia unveils new mini-cafe in Plano
An office cafe from Dallas is introducing a new mini version: Café Olivia, the small chain of restaurants located in corporate settings, is debuting Café Olivita, a smaller-format store in Plano at Park Center, an office building in the Willow Bend area at 2400 Dallas Pkwy, #140.
According to a release, it'll open in October, weekdays only, Monday-Friday from 7 am-3 pm.
Cafe Olivia was founded by Torry Cray, who worked at the Joule and the Statler Dallas hotel; and Adrian Verdin, who previously worked at the AT&T Discovery District. They opened the first location in North Dallas in 2025, followed by a second location in downtown Dallas which opened in February 2026.
The menu at Cafe Olivia includes salads, sandwiches, bowls, breakfast, coffee, matcha, and spritzes.
They created Café Olivita for midsize office environments with a streamlined food menu, IE a tighter selection of Café Olivia dishes, for breakfast and lunch, says co-owner Adrian Verdin in a statement.
“Café Olivita is a smaller-format expression of Café Olivia that allows us to bring our chef-driven approach into office communities in a way that feels intentional and elevated,” he says.
It's also smaller in size, at approximately 2,335 square feet with seating for 67, and boasting a coastal-Mediterranean sensibility with terracotta and sage green accent tiles, white countertops, wood tables, and a grey tile floor.
The only exception to the downsizing will be in the beverage program. Unlike Cafe Olivia, Cafe Olivita will not serve alcohol. But otherwise it'll have Café Olivia’s full drink selection, including the strawberry-flavored Pink Cloud, which can be made with choice of espresso or matcha; the signature Olivia Latte with lavender, vanilla, & honey, which can also be made with choice of espresso or matcha; and the Valencia Bloom with cold brew, orange syrup, & coconut milk.
Park Center was acquired by Shaddock Companies, a Plano-based real estate company, in 2025. They're giving the complex upgrades such as an indoor/outdoor tenant lounge with terrace and firepits, conference center, and enhanced parking with executive and electric-vehicle options.
Café Olivita is the centerpiece, says Shaddock Companies representative Jeff Patman in a statement.
"We wanted a place where tenants can meet, work, and enjoy chef-driven food without ever leaving campus," Patman says.