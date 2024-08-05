Sandwich News
Marijuana-themed sub shop chain to light up a location in Arlington
A fun stoner-themed sandwich shop that made its DFW debut in Deep Ellum is expanding: Cheba Hut, the Colorado-based sub shop chain, is opening a location in Arlington at 504 E. Abram St., in a former Jimmy John's, across the street from Division Brewing.
Cheba Hut is the concept that boasts a marijuana theme, with winking stoner names for menu items (although there is no marijuana in the products). The quality of their sub sandwiches earns high marks.
The chain was founded in 1998 and now has more than 50 locations across the country, including four around DFW: Deep Ellum, where it debuted in 2020, Denton, Preston Trail Plaza, and Fort Worth. Arlington will be the fifth, and is set to open in the fall.
The menu has about 30 signature sandwiches, including Jamaican Red (buffalo chicken, jalapeño, and hot sauce) and Acapulco Gold (chicken with BBQ sauce and Swiss cheese), plus salads and a selection of "munchies" such as Rice Krispy treats, loaded nachos, pretzel nuggets, and soups.
Customers can specify bread from a choice of white, wheat, or garlic herb; and can also order their sandwich in different sizes: from a 4-inch nug to an 8-inch pinner to a 12-inch blunt. Prices start at $7 for a small nug and top out at $15 for a large.
In a rare stroke, Cheba boasts a full-service bar with beer and cocktails, such as the signature Dirty Hippie combining cucumber, lemonade, and Deep Eddy Vodka, or the Hash Can with rum, tequila, gin, vodka, Blue Curacao, sour mix, and Red Bull. This amenity is unusual for a sandwich shop.
Most Cheba Hut locations are in hip neighborhoods or near colleges. Arlington, for example, will be right around the corner from the University of Texas at Arlington. The owner is Eddie White, a multi-franchise owner who also owns the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop right next door at 510 E. Abram St. (He also owns a Fuzzy's in Fort Worth and previously owned Harry's at the Harbor in McKinney, now closed.)
This will be his first Cheba Hut franchise, which he considers a significant upgrade from the Jimmy John's that was there before, and he's looking at opening another Cheba Hut in Mansfield.
"I would say it's almost a cultural experience that makes you want to come back," White says. "It's not going to be your standard, white box sandwich shop. Usually with a sandwich shop, it's people coming in and getting a sandwich to go, but with Cheba Hut, you're walking into an environment that's fun, and you want to hang around for a little bit. Plus the sandwiches are off-the-charts good."