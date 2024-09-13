All the Restaurant News to Eat
First big wave of fall flavors splashes this Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of dining news around Dallas is diving deep into fall. The main theme is autumn menus, pumpkin spice drinks, and all the fall flavors.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Andy’s Frozen Custard will open a new store in Allen at 751 E. Exchange Pkwy. The chain is known for its custards and frozen treats, such as shakes and sundaes. This will be the 19th DFW location for the chain. As the Official Frozen Treat Sponsor of the Dallas Mavericks, they offer the Dallas Mavericks CrunchDunk Jackhammer, which is exclusive to the region.
Chick-fil-A has opened a location in the Medical District at 4860 Harry Hines Blvd. — just in time for two limited-edition seasonal items: the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Banana Pudding Milkshake.
Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Frisco Square at 8874 Coleman Blvd. on September 14. The grand opening celebration will start at noon and feature an appearance from Youtuber Corey SSG. The chain specializes in cobblers, brownies, and other sweets.This will be the fifth DFW area location and 100th national location for the brand.
Apothecary, the Lower Greenville cocktail bar, has launched its fall menu with new dishes and drinks. Dishes include fish eggs and chips with fries, Creme Fraiche onion dip, salmon roe, and caviar; short rib featuring rabbit chorizo, cornbread stuffing, East Asian sauce, and cilantro; and blue cheese cake caviar with Danish blue cheese cake, rye crust, green onion, and caviar. The drinks include Willy Dilly with Gin, dill, soda, and fig; Butter Curry with red wine, butter curry, cream, soda; plus AF drinks.
Sadelle’s Highland Park has introduced a new kids’ menu with pigs in a blanket, Kobe mini hotdogs, a cheeseburger, popcorn chicken; and salmon with green beans and mashed potatoes, plus pancakes with Valrhona chocolate and berries. They also hae a new 14-layer cake with strawberry jam and whipped cream.
Henry's Majestic in West Dallas is offering a Burgers N' Bourbon promotion in partnership with Bendt Distilling Co. through the month of September featuring a flight of three sliders for $15, including bone marrow slider, Reuben slider, and Italian slider. The promotion also features specialty Bendt bourbon cocktails, including Bendt #5 and a Lonestar and Unbendt Old Fashioned.
Hero by HG game day spreadHero by HG
HERO by HG has a new game day menu featuring many "Mega" items to be shared by large groups including Munchies” chicken tenders and tater tots, buffalo popcorn chicken, cheese fries, cheese sticks, and empanadas. Also large-format cocktails for three or more including a mule with ginger kombucha, and The Shandy, with tequila and Michelob Ultra.
Kate Weiser Chocolate has a new seasonal collection with five items: spicy pecan brittle with chipotle and cayenne spice; chewy caramels in apple, pumpkin, and orange cranberry flavors, pretzel toffee, pumpkin pie candy bar, and Caramallow Pumpkin Bites, a variety box set of six chocolate pumpkins filled with caramel and marshmallow.
La Parisienne, the French-inspired bistro in Frisco’s The Star, has a new afternoon tea menu with scones, apple thyme turkey sandwich, fig & Brie on sourdough, cranberry pecan goat cheese, roasted pepper hummus sandwich, and avocado mousse toasted sandwich. Fall-inspired cocktails include Pumpkin Spiced Espresso Martini, Candy Corntini, and Pumpkin Spiced White Russian.
Rye on Lower Greenville has a new 11 course chef's tasting menuand an a la carte menu. The chef's tasting is $185 per person (a vegetarian, 8-course option is available for $125), and features Dessert For Dinner, with kangaroo tartare, crab & caviar cannoli, with a blue cheesecake; and Trinidaddy #3, featuring Trinidadian green Curry, walu, potato pavé, and coconut meringue powder. Optional beverage pairings include aregular beverage pairing for $85 or premium beverage pairing for $145.
Rusty Taco has its first-ever burrito. Filling in for its “Taco of the Month” is the Sunrise Slammer Burrito featuring scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon, chorizo, jalapeno sausage, American cheese, and queso fresco. The Greenville Avenue and Denton locations are offering $3 margaritas Thursday-Saturday 10 pm-2 am through September.
SusieCakes has new seasonal treats, including sugar cookie sandwich with vanilla buttercream from September 20-22, and the pumpkin spice latte cupcake and molasses cookie available through September 29.
Tande Thai at Grandscape in The Colony has a new weekend brunch menu with the Bangkok brunch burger, Thai style shrimp & grits, and baked & brûléed French toast. New drinks include the Ultimate Bloody Mary with a Thai-spicy kick; and the Mimosa Flight for Two, featuring tropical fruit juices like watermelon, passionfruit, lychee, and tangerine. Brunch is Saturday-Sunday 10 am-2 pm.
Tande Thai brunchTande Thai
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar has a new La Comida & Tequila menu at its Plano location with four new dishes and four new tequila cocktails:seafood posole verde for $36, Duroc pork carnitas flautas for $15, and spinach & sunchoke enchiladas for $24. New drinks feature the $16 Spa Day Margarita, made with El Tequileno Blanco Tequila, avocado, agave, and lime; and Dancing in the Dark,a twist on the classic espresso martini. The menu will be available through November.
Mi Dia From Scratch is doing a fig and berry margarita as the Margarita of the Month for September, with Socorro Tequila and St. Germain The Flight of the Month showcases Socorro Silver, Reposado, and Añejo tequilas.
Chipotle has brought back smoked brisket after three years of fans clamoring for it. It's seared and seasoned with smoked serrano chili pepper and chipotle chili pepper, chopped into bites and finished in a brisket sauce with smoky chili peppers. It’s available for a limited time, how long they do not say.
Charleys Cheesesteaks has new menu items including a 20-piece boneless wing special starting at $17 and a vanilla ice cream cone for $1. Returning sandwiches include bacon chipotle cheesesteak, prime BBQ jalapeno cheesesteak, and pepperoni cheesesteak. Also, the watermelon strawberry lemonade is now a permanent menu item.
Cowboy Chicken has new creamy mashed potatoes with brown gravy, joining other Wild West sides including Ranchero beans flavored with jalapeños, baked sweet potatoes, Mexican street corn, and white cheddar mac & cheese.
Fogo de Chão has new fall menu items including whole branzino, a two-pound white fish prepared churrasco style and carved tableside, alongside roasted bone marrow served with crispy toast and chimichurri. At the Market Table, there’s also the seasonal roasted apple & butternut squash salad and the carrot ginger soup.
Mendocino Farms has two new entrées: Black Tie Turkey Cluband a Hummus Pita Crunch Salad. New deli sides include Greek lemon chicken & farro soup, dan dan noodle salad, and basil pesto shells.
Moxies has a new menu by chef Brandon Thordarson featuring lump crab cake, mushroom zen bowl — with shiitake mushrooms, jasmine rice, cashew, and soy ginger glaze — crispy chicken sandwich, and a super greens salad.
Original ChopShop has a new ‘Make It Original’ protein bowl menu with new customizable bases, like roasted veggie mix, cauliflower rice, and jasmine rice. The updated menu also features the Italian Chop Salad with pickles, Apple Chai Lemonade, and a Daily Date Protein Shake. The special lasts through through December 31.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has a new fall menu through December 2 with Buffalo chicken pizza, Italian blu salad, and the bridge charcuterie board with Italian meats and cheeses, walnuts, apples, and strawberries, served with sliced bread. Fall desserts include pumpkin cheesecake and caramel apple cheesecake.
Meet the Mini-McFlurry, brought to us by McDonald'sMcDonald's
Mountain Mike’s Pizza has three new wing flavors: Sticky Kogi, Kickin’ Korean BBQ and Zesty Aloha, which draw inspiration from East Asia, Korea, and Polynesia. The wings are available through November 30.
Panda Express is collaborating with Hot Ones on a limited-time blazing bourbon chicken, a spin on the Southern classic, with boneless chicken bites and veggies wok-tossed in a spicy-sweet bourbon sauce with Hot Ones Last Dab Apollo hot sauce. It's available through December.
McDonald’s has introduced the Mini McFlurry: a smaller size of their ice creamy treat, in flavors such as Oreo McFlurry, M&M's, or their limited-time flavors — allowing customers to enjoy just a bite.They've also taken a step towards sustainability with new four-flap cups, replacing plastic lids for both mini and regular McFlurries as part of an ongoing commitment to reducing waste and sourcing 100 percent of guest packaging from renewable, recycled, or certified materials by 2025.