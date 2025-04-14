Eating Your Feelings
Tickets going fast for 7 best food & drink events in Dallas this week
Easter Sunday arrives this week (and if you're seeking a place for brunch, we have that list here) — but beyond the brunch, there are several tasty events leading up to the big day: a cultural celebration at the farmers market, an after-hours egg hunt at a brewery, retro diner pop-up, wine dinner, and mixology class. Start the week by paying tribute to Selena on her birthday at the grand reopening of a popular Mexican restaurant.
Monday, April 14
Dinner Is Ready Pop-Up at Easy Slider
Get ready to rewind to the '90s with Easy Slider’s pop-up event featuring Melissa Tate’s nostalgia-packed menu. Start with chips and cheese plus bagel bites, a Catalina & Frito salad, and beef stroganoff with corn, green beans, and bread with butter. Dessert is yellow cake with chocolate icing and vanilla ice cream. It starts at 6 pm. Tickets are $75 and include cocktails and gratuity.
Wednesday, April 16
La Flor Fest at Black Agave
Farmers Branch cantina and restaurant will celebrate its grand reopening coinciding with the birthday of beloved Tejano singer Selena. Guests can enjoy $2 specials on house margaritas, wines, draft beers, High Noons, queso blanco, street elote, and nachos along with a DJ spinning Selena hits. The party will run from 5–10 pm.
Ink Grade Wine Dinner at Monarch
Winemaker Matt Taylor of Howell Mountain’s Ink Grade Winery will visit Monarch for a five-course pairing dinner. There’ll be roasted scallops, spring lamb pansotti, and hearth roasted Rosewood filet. Reservations are $265 plus tax and gratuity, but tickets are limited: There are only 8:15 pm seatings left.
Friday, April 18
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt at Tupps Brewery
The Easter Bunny will bring thousands of eggs to Tupps brewery for an all-ages after-hours egg hunt. There will be different start times based on age. Also go for live music, dinner, craft beer, and photos with the Easter Bunny himself. Festivities will run from 6–9 pm.
Mixology Class with Mount Gay Rum at The Exchange Hall
Shake up your mixology skills with this hands-on cocktail class featuring rum cocktails made with Mount Gay Rum. The $40 price includes light bites. There are two session times: 7 pm and 9 pm.
Saturday, April 19
Easter Weekend at the Dallas Farmers Market
Celebrate Easter weekend with the Ukrainian Cultural Club of Dallas at the Dallas Farmers Market. Learn about unique cultural traditions of Ukranian Easter from Farmers Market vendor Cooking Borscht. This event is the only time of the year they sell their homemade Easter Bread. There'll be an egg-decorating workshop for kids hosted by Ukie Style, and a performance from Zorya Ukrainian Dance Ensemble of Dallas from 12-1 pm on The Shed stage. Enjoy a free tasting of carrot cake from 2-3 pm and photos with the Easter Bunny from 2-4 pm.
Hands-on Italian Cooking Class at CiboDivino
Roll up your sleeves and dive into the art of Italian cooking in this interactive, hands-on class led by Chef Ashley Dulce! You’ll learn to make fresh pappardelle pasta from scratch, with a mushroom sauce made from a medley of shiitake, oyster, and cremini mushrooms. The menu also includes a shaved fennel & arugula salad with citrus vinaigrette and tiramisu for dessert. Tickets are $99 for a full hands-on cooking class with wine pairing tasting. The event runs from 2-5 pm, and space is limited.