Deep Ellum Closing News
Restaurant-bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum closes, despite being nearly perfect
A lively Mexican restaurant-bar in Deep Ellum has closed: Federales, the Dallas outlet of a Chicago-based chain, closed on June 30, after two years.
The venue, which was in the heart of Deep Ellum at 2820 Commerce St., issued a statement, saying, "It’s with bittersweet emotions that we announce that Federales will be closing its doors. After two wonderful years, we have made the difficult decision to cease our operations effective immediately."
They offered a thanks, saying, "We are immensely grateful for the support we have received from our guests, our dedicated staff, and the Deep Ellum community."
The concept opened in May 2022, making it two years to the day that they closed. A spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Federales was from Four Corners, a Chicago hospitality group founded in 2001. They opened the first Federales in Chicago in 2016, and a second location in Denver in 2021; both are still open.
It would appear that they did everything to make Dallas love them: tacos, tequila, and a central location in the one-time home of Sankofa Cafe at the corner of Malcolm X, with a cool outdoor space that incorporated a retractable roof, a Federales signature.
They also had an interactive shtick: The Bell — an antique cast-iron school dinner church bell from 1886 that occupied its own little roped-off chamber. They sell tequila shots in glasses made of ice so that, after you chug the shot, you can hurl the glass at the bell to try and smash the glass.
They had decent food cred with items such as the trendy birria taco, which they made with lamb, served on Wednesdays and Sundays only.
They were affordable: Tacos were all about $4 to $7, and the most expensive dish was the enchiladas at $14.
They also did brunch, not just on Saturday and Sunday but also Friday, from 11 am-3 pm, with steak & egg tacos, a breakfast burrito, chilaquiles, and potato-chorizo hash.
And good booze — with a variety of margaritas including a spicy watermelon and a frozen tequila rosé; locally-distilled spirits and beers; and a big selection of tequilas and mezcals, including two private barrel offerings.
But what they did not have: a row of parking spaces right up front. A row of parking spaces in clear sight of the entrance is almost essential in Dallas, especially for a place like this that (probably) needed a high volume to stay afloat.