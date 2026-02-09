This week in gluttony
Pizza party tops 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
A Deep Ellum pizzeria credited for introducing DFW to Neapolitan pies marks 15 years with epic dollar deals. But first, Galentine's, Valentine's, and Mardi Gras festivities dominate this week's food event scene.
Friday, February 13
Pretty in Pink: Ladies Cocktail Hour at Palato
The Italian kitchen and lounge located inside Hall Park Hotel will host a Galentine’s Day happy hour just for the ladies. The $20 ticket includes a welcome cocktail, Galentine’s goodies, and valet parking along with a special themed menu and happy hour pricing. The event will run from 4-9 pm.
Tour Series: Lunar New Year Celebration with Hao's Grocery & Café
Hao Tran of Fort Worth’s dumpling shop and market will host a tour of Grand Prairie’s Asia Times Square during its Lunar New Year celebration. The $45 ticket includes street food bites from vendors, who will transform the shopping center into a lively Asian outdoor market and celebration. Tour begins at 6 pm.
Saturday, February 14
Ultimate Pitmasters in The Making: BBQ Class at Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Ice House at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort will host a Valentine’s Day barbecue class led by its expert pitmaster Rick Adamo. Learn how to select the right cut, season, smoke, and trim during the lesson, which comes with a welcome cocktail and samples straight from the smoker. Class is $99, plus tax and a small service fee, and will run from 10-11:30 am.
Mardi Gras on Main St. at The Village
Let the good times roll all day during this sip-and-stroll Mardi Gras fest at The Village Dallas. The event is free to attend, but ticket packages include the Hurricane King ($25) that comes with two drink tickets at participating venues, beads, and swag, or the Bourbon VIP ($45) that comes with three drink tickets, and XL Mardi Mug, beads, swag, and entry to the second floor balcony at Over Under. Add a pound of crawfish boil from the Cajun Crawfish Company for $15. The event will run from 11 am-4 pm.
Valentine's Beer & Cookie Pairing at TUPPS Brewery
The downtown McKinney brewery will serve up a sweet pairing including four brews and four cookies from Mary’s Mountain Cookies. The lineup includes Day Pass Wheat with Snickerdoodle, TBD Double Dry-Hopped IPA with almond cookie, Full Grown Man Imperial Stout with Fudge Fantasy, and Backyard Bock with M&M Cookie. The pairing is $23.80 (including fees) and available from 12-7 pm. Bring the kids for their own pairing with milk for $15. Prices will go up on the day of the event, so purchase tickets in advance.
Sunday, February 15
Mardi Gras Party at Legacy Food Hall
Experience the spirit of New Orleans during this annual all-day Mardi Gras party featuring food and drink specials along with fortune tellers, stilt walkers, showgirls, face painters, and live music. Highlights from Legacy Hall food vendors include crawfish and shrimp po’ boys, beignets, crawfish fried rice, hurricanes, and bruleed bananas with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel. Admission is free and party starts at noon with the last band taking the stage at 7:30 pm.
Monday, February 16
Cane Rosso Deep Ellum 15th Anniversary
Opened on Valentine’s Day in 2011 by founder Jay Jerrier, Cane Rosso Deep Ellum is credited with introducing the entire DFW area to authentic Neapolitan-style pizza. Visit all day for “old school” anniversary specials, including $1 margherita pizzas, $1 Miller Lite drafts, $5 Honey Bastard pizzas, and $5 spiked sangria. Deals are dine-in only.