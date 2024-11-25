Events You Can Eat
The 6 best food and drink events in Dallas during Thanksgiving week
It's time for turkey to take centerstage this week with Thanksgiving arriving on Thursday. (Don't want to cook at home? Find reservations somewhere here.) But make plans for the rest of the holiday week with "Drinksgiving" specials, a couple cooking classes, and a big wine festival making its debut in Dallas.
Tuesday, November 26
Holiday Pie 101 at Thompson Dallas
As part of the luxe hotel’s 12 Days of Thompson event series, an evening of pie-baking and merry-making will be hosted by the hotel’s exec chef Jeramie Robison. Specialty cocktails for adults and hot cocoa for kids are included in the $60 price, as is your scratch-made pie to box up and take home along with a complimentary apron. Class begins at 5:30 pm.
Friday, November 29
Drinksgiving at Fish City Grill
While the made-up holiday is typically marked on the day before Thanksgiving, Fish City Grill locations will keep the party going all weekend. Visit locations in Mansfield, and Burleson for all-day happy hour specials including half-price bottles of wine, $5 gold margaritas, $2.50 chargrilled oysters and East Coast oysters, and $2.25 Gulf oysters. Open 11 am – 10 pm.
Saturday, November 30
3 Strands Wine Festival
The Louisiana-based wine festival is coming to Dallas for the first time this Saturday. To be held at the AT&T Discovery District, the “boutique” festival will feature 100 wines from around the world along with a Christmas theme. General admission tickets are $100 (sales end Thursday) and same day tickets are $75. The festival will run from 1 – 4 pm.
Hands-On Cheesemaking Class at The Mozzarella Company
Make fresh ricotta, queso Oaxaca, and mozzarella balls during this hands-on class that will end with a wine and cheese pairing. The class also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of The Mozzarella Company. Class is $85 per person and will run from 3–5 pm.
Sunday, December 1
Crown Block "Thanksgiving" Brunch
Iconic restaurant atop Reunion Tower is not open on Thanksgiving, boo — but they're making up after the fact with a Thanskgiving-style brunch, featuring their usual sushi and seafood bar, carving stations with smoked ham and beef striploin, and more. If you want to play catch-up, they'll have Cajun fried turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, and candied yams. 10:30 am-2 pm, $80, or $40 for 12 and under. 214-321-3149.
Monday, December 2
Tokyo Nights at Musume
The finale in Musume’s event series inspired by Japan’s culinary scene after dark, “Tokyo Nights” will feature on-theme cocktails from mixologist Gabe Sanchez and late-night dinner menu. Think beef tallow fries, bao bun cheeseburgers, and hand rolls. All menu items and drinks are $9 each. While the event is geared toward those who work in the service industry, Tokyo Nights is open to the public from 8 pm – midnight.