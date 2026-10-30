The 2026 holiday season is upon us, and Thanksgiving is one of our favorite holidays because it revolves around food, and are thankful for that.
The big day of feasting falls on Thursday, November 26, and Dallas-area restaurants are already getting in gear. From fine-dining dinners and traditional turkey plates to glorious brunch buffets and menus with a global twist, there are plenty of ways to let someone else do the cooking.
The list below focuses on dine-in options, from family-friendly feasts to lavish spreads. All meals take place Thanksgiving Day only, unless noted. Reservation information and more details can be found on restaurant websites.
Here’s where to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Dallas-area restaurants in 2026. And check back often. This list will grow as more restaurants unveil plans and menus.
Alára: The modern Mediterranean restaurant in Oak Lawn will offer a five-course Thanksgiving-inspired prix fixe meal November 25 and 27 (but will not be open Thanksgiving Day). Menu features caramelized butternut squash ravioli, turkey roulade, and Turkish coffee-crusted hanger steak. Desserts include chocolate lava cake and wine-poached apple. Vegan and gluten-free options available; the regular à la carte menu will also be served. $125 per person.
Asador: Renaissance Dallas Hotel restaurant will serve a Thanksgiving brunch buffet with an antipasto display, made-to-order omelets, New York strip carving station, herb-roasted turkey with giblet gravy, cranberry marmalade, brioche-apple stuffing, green bean and carrot casserole, and mac & cheese made with Vermont cheddar and smoked Gouda, plus assorted desserts. 10 am-3 pm, last seating at 2:30 pm. $90 per adult, $30 for children ages 6-12.
ASTRA Kitchen + Lounge: The restaurant inside HALL Arts Hotel in the Dallas Arts District will serve a Thanksgiving prix fixe dinner featuring roasted pumpkin bisque, Southwest turkey roulade with cornbread stuffing and jalapeño cranberry sauce, and grilled filet mignon. Desserts include sweet potato crème brûlée and pecan pie with vanilla gelato. A Thanksgiving brunch will also be served from 6:30 am-3 pm. $85.
Blue Mesa Grill: The Southwestern restaurant will serve a Thanksgiving buffet with roast turkey, smoked brisket, red chile-glazed ham, grilled salmon, cranberry-jalapeño relish, stuffing, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, green beans, and holiday pies. Additional stations offer made-to-order omelets, tacos, and Belgian waffles. 9 am-4 pm. $50 per adult, including mimosas and other beverages; $20 for children ages 6-11; free for children 5 and under. A Thanksgiving Family Pack to-go, featuring turkey and many trimmings, is also available for pre-order and pickup November 24-25; $175, details here.
Centrale Italia: Preston Hollow Italian restaurant will serve a three-course Thanksgiving lunch with starters including butternut squash bisque with crab, pumpkin ricotta tortelloni, rock shrimp risotto, and roasted sweet potato with goat cheese and cranberry. Entrées include roasted turkey with Italian sausage-focaccia stuffing, grilled salmon, Barolo-glazed short rib, and Parmesan-crusted halibut. Desserts include pumpkin cheesecake, apple-blueberry crostata, tiramisu, and molten chocolate cake. 11 am-3 pm with a la carte specials repeated 4-9:30 pm. Lunch: $60 per person.
Crown Block: The restaurant atop Reunion Tower will serve an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving buffet with carving stations featuring prime rib, Cajun-fried and roasted turkey, and bone-in ham. Other offerings include green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, truffled deviled eggs, mac & cheese, sushi, fresh oysters, shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon, and gourmet cheeses. Desserts include bourbon pecan pie, caramel apple pie, pumpkin cheesecake, and dark chocolate silk pie. 11 am-6 pm. $165 per person. An early Thanksgiving brunch buffet will feature holiday favorites and à la carte options on November 22, 10:30 am-2:30 pm. $80.
Docent Steak: The new Harwood steakhouse will offer an à la carte Thanksgiving menu with bacon-wrapped quail legs, a seafood tower, baby spinach salad, cuts of meat, and sides including a colossal baked potato, mac & cheese, and asparagus. 5-8:30 pm.
HALL Park Hotel: The Frisco hotel will serve a Thanksgiving buffet with chef-attended carving stations featuring black truffle-rubbed prime rib, slow-roasted turkey with brown butter sage gravy, and apple cider pork belly. Other dishes include broiled salmon with blood orange cranberry gastrique, wild mushroom brioche dressing, and maple-glazed carrots with pecans. Desserts include pumpkin caramel cake, salted caramel apple pie cheesecake, pecan pie cookies, and gingerbread cupcakes. 11 am-4 pm. $95 per adult, $35 for children.
The Henry Plano: The Legacy West restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving, serving its year-round dishes including cheesy truffle popovers, sprouts and squash salad, braised short rib, harvest bowl, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, molten butter cake, and banana sticky toffee pudding. Prices vary.
Jashan: The Michelin Guide-recommended Indian restaurant in Plano will offer a Thanksgiving prix fixe meal for families, alongside its regular menu. Available November 25-27. Prix fixe: $250 for a family of four.
Kona Grill: The NorthPark Center restaurant will offer a Thanksgiving menu with traditional roasted turkey breast, whipped potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce ($36), or macadamia nut-crusted turkey with shoyu cream and cranberry sauce ($39). A kids' turkey plate is $17, and pumpkin pie is $16. Available for dine-in and takeout Nov. 12-29; Thanksgiving takeout pickup 11 am-4 pm.
Luna Roja: The Mexican restaurant inside Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Dallas will serve a three-course Thanksgiving dinner featuring Tijuana Caesar salad, ancho-orange roasted turkey with charred poblano mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, chile-mole turkey jus, and cinnamon tres leches. $45 per person.
McRae’s American Bistro & Cocktails: The East Dallas restaurant will serve a two-course Thanksgiving dinner with a choice of tomato soup or Granny Smith salad, followed by roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, and cranberry sauce. À la carte options include filet mignon, salmon meunière, and lemon caper chicken. Bourbon pecan pie and vanilla crème brûlée are among the desserts. 11 am-6 pm. Prix fixe: $39 per adult, $15 for children under 12.
Mercat Bistro: The French bistro will serve a three-course Thanksgiving brunch with smoked salmon, Quiche Lorraine, croissant eggs Benedict, turkey, steak frites, and desserts including pain perdu, chocolate tart, and beignets. Dinner options include escargot, roasted cauliflower soup, roasted turkey, petite filet, Parisian gnocchi, and pumpkin cheesecake. Brunch 10 am-3 pm, $75 per adult and $30 for children 12 and under; dinner 5-10 pm, $85 per adult and $35 for children 12 and under.
Nobu Dallas: The Japanese restaurant will serve a Thanksgiving brunch buffet featuring sushi, pastries, desserts, chef-attended stations, and a turkey carving station. 11 am-2 pm. $95.
The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas: The resort’s expansive Thanksgiving Mercato buffet will feature seafood, smoked salmon, artisan cheeses and charcuterie, herb-roasted turkey, hand-carved prime rib, cider-glazed ham, sweet potato casserole, and Cacio e Pepe prepared in a cheese wheel. Desserts include pumpkin profiteroles, spiced pumpkin crème brûlée, apple pie cheesecake, and maple pecan mille-feuille. 12-9 pm. $155 per adult, $55 for children ages 5-10.
Saint Ann: The Harwood Street restaurant will serve a three-course Thanksgiving brunch with butternut squash soup, seared salmon, roasted turkey breast, and smoked brisket hash. Desserts include pumpkin pie, chocolate meringue pie, and apple pear crumble. 11 am-4 pm. $60 per person, $25 for children 12 and under.
Silver Fox: The Richardson steakhouse will serve slow-roasted turkey with Grandma’s gravy, cornbread dressing, whipped potatoes, candied yams, sugar snap peas, and spiced cranberry sauce. Kentucky bourbon pecan pie and pumpkin pie are among the desserts. 12-6 pm. $45 per adult, $20 for children 12 and under. A family meal pack with the same menu is also available for takeout, with prices varying by group size. Preorders begin November 17.
Stillwell’s Steakhouse: The Hotel Swexan steakhouse will offer its regular à la carte menu alongside a Thanksgiving turkey roulade with stuffing, butterscotch heirloom carrots, spiced Texas pecans, gravy, and cranberry mostarda. Bookings begin at 5 pm.
III Forks: Both Addison and Frisco locations of the steakhouse will serve a three-course Thanksgiving dinner with spice-rubbed turkey, Grandma’s gravy, cranberry-orange relish, sausage-sage cornbread dressing, creamed potatoes, maple-glazed yams, and roasted autumn vegetables. Desserts include Kentucky bourbon chocolate pecan pie and pumpkin pie cake. 11 am-8 pm. $45 per adult, $20 for children 12 and under. A turkey family meal pack is also available for takeout, with prices varying by group size. Preorders begin November 17.
Winsome Prime: Dallas restaurant will serve its full brunch menu along with a Thanksgiving dinner option of smoked turkey or Hawaiian-glazed ham with two sides, including cornbread dressing, garlic truffle mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, or greens, and cranberry sauce. Desserts include Mama’s carrot cake and sweet potato pie. 10 am-4 pm. $35 per person.