Tea News
New coffee and tea shop in Frisco takes the art of chai to another level
A new drink and dessert cafe has opened in Frisco, serving coffee, chai, and more: Called Hold My Chai, it opened June 29 at 5266 Independence Pkwy. #110, in a small center just north of SH-121.
The concept was founded by Fahim Ahamed, who left his job in the corporate/IT world with a goal to open a shop that would highlight South Asian flavors. He's joined by partners Ram Majji, who oversees community outreach, and Kumeer Ali, in charge of business finance and logistics.
Each comes from a different background (Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India) and applies that culture to shaping their varied chai drink offerings.
"The reason we chose Hold My Chai was because there's a gap in the market when it comes to South Asian chais; we're very underrepresented," Ahamed says. "It's a very appropriated beverage that a lot of people are distributing, and we felt like there's a gap in authenticity."
Instead of the single "chai tea" offered at typical coffee shops, Hold My Chai has nine flavors, hot and iced, including:
- duhood with classic milk tea — Bangladeshi chai only using milk and tea
- railway with five spice milk tea (includes Indian blend of cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper)
- ginger black tea
- lemongrass
- Kashmiri, originating from India, with a green tea base, infused with cardamom, and pink coloring
There are also coffees, lemonade, and refreshers. Prices range from $5 to $6.
"We wanted to provide authentic, fresh chai that's brewed on the spot," Ahamed says. "We don't make 50 gallons in the morning and brew it every hour — every cup is made fresh."
The menu features muffins cake, cookies, and chicken bites, but the "talker" is the croffle: a croissant that's been flattened by a waffle iron, so it looks like a waffle and tastes like a croissant. It's topped with condensed milk, choice of cereal, and vanilla ice cream.
A refrigerator case holds a selection of authentic Indian desserts such as rasmalai, a cake jar that's a little like an Indian version of tres leches cake, flavored with Indian spices like saffron and cardamom.
Before opening Hold My Chai, Ahamed worked in the corporate world as a business analyst in information technology. But during the pandemic, he was drawn to bust out and act on his passion.
"One of my best friends was like, "Why not just execute it right now?" So I went ahead and I quit my corporate job the next day," Ahamed says.
He worked at coffeehouse chains to learn the business side, before launching this one-of-a-kind twist.
"We get a magnitude of every culture, every race," he says. "We open our doors to everyone, not just one demographic."