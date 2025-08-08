Downtown News
Iconic Hooters in Dallas West End to reopen after devastating fire
An iconic location of Hooters, the sports bar chain known for its fetching servers, is reopening: According to a release, the beloved Dallas West End location will reopen on Monday, August 11.
Located at 2201 N. Lamar St., it was one of its original restaurants in Dallas, and temporarily closed in summer 2024 after a devastating fire.
Now the 10,931-square-foot store will reopen as an “Original” Hooters, returning to its roots with a simpler menu, housemade ingredients, original wing sauce, classic Hooters Girl uniforms, and a renewed focus on community and hospitality.
Originally opened on July 12, 1989, the Hooters Dallas West End location has long been a fixture in the neighborhood and a gathering place for generations of locals and visitors. After more than a year of recovery, its return marks a new chapter rooted in tradition and community spirit.
General manager Sabrina Beatty started her career with the company as a Hooters Girl in Plano.
To commemorate the reopening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on August 11 at 3 pm, followed by a tribute to the first responders who battled the July 15, 2024 fire—including Dallas Fire-Rescue Station 4, Station 18, and firefighter Ryan Caitlin, who was injured during the response and has since returned to duty.
“The reopening of our Dallas West End location is more than just a return to business—it’s a celebration of resilience, heritage, and the incredible community that has supported us for over three decades,” says Hooters VP of Operations Tim Baum.
“We’re proud to honor the first responders who went above and beyond, and we’re thrilled to welcome our guests back with the same spirit and flavor they’ve loved since 1989.”
The celebration will continue with giveaways, guest appearances, and nods to Hooters' legacy. The first 50 guests in line will receive a coupon for 10 free boneless wings, and $50 Hooters gift card giveaways will happen at the top of every hour from 6-10 pm. Miss Hooters International 2024 Cassidy Welch will be in attendance from 3-10:30 pm to greet fans and join the festivities.