Valentine's is here, and now's the time to make a date, with our list of best spots for the occasion
here. Or maybe Galentine's Day, a time to celebrate gal pals, takes precedence - that list of celebrations is here. As for the rest of the week, save room for a tequila pairing dinner, a big chili cook-off, a farmers market debut, Barbie cookie truck tour, and two sip-and-stroll wine tasting events. Single and ready to mingle? There's a Valentine's night party just for you.
Monday, February 10
Girl Scout Cookie Pairing at Flying Saucer
The Cypress Waters location of Flying Saucer in Coppell brings back popular Girl Scout cookie-paired flights this week, Monday through Sunday. Enjoy the classic cookies with a flight of craft brews. Cost is $25 for four 5-ounce pours and paired cookies.
Thursday, February 13
Silk Art Sweethearts at Ellie’s
The terrace level restaurant inside Hall Arts Hotel invites ladies to sip rose and enjoy light bites while creating a custom silk scarf using marble art. The $60 price, plus tax and a small fee, including a glass of rose, hors d’oeuvres, and lesson by Dallas Silk Art plus the one-of-a-kind scarf. The event will run from 5:30–7:30 pm.
Friday, February 14
Stoplight Party at Scout
Mingle and meet new people during this interactive party at Scout inside The Statler hotel. But dress accordingly: attire is part of the game. Wear green if single, red if taken, and yellow if it’s complicated. The $10 ticket includes a stop light-themed specialty cocktail. The party will run from 8 pm–1 am.
Saturday, February 15
Barbie Pop-Up Cookie Truck
The iconic Barbie brand has teamed up with Sweet Loren’s, makers of allergen-friendly cookie dough and treats, to bring a decked-out cookie food truck to Dallas. The pink mobile will showcase Sweet Loren's pink heart-shaped cookie dough and give away free cookies plus a chance to win a year of free cookie dough. Find the truck Saturday at Whole Foods in Plano (2201 Preston Rd.) from 11 am-2 pm and at H-E-B in Plano (6001 Preston Rd.) from 4-7 pm. On Sunday the truck will visit Whole Foods in Addison (5100 Belt Line Rd.) from 11 am-2 pm and H-E-B in McKinney (8700 Eldorado Pkwy) from 4-7 pm.
Valentine's Chocolate & Wine Walk in Downtown McKinney
Tickets are going fast for this Valentine’s-themed sip-and-stroll around the square in historic downtown McKinney. Tickets start at $30, plus tax, good for 12 tastes of local wines plus a souvenir wine glass and a bonus taste at Lone Star Winery. The $35 tickets also includes a Lindt chocolate truffle to pair with each wine. Or pay $50 for 15 wines, 15 truffles, a VIP glass lanyard for hands-free shopping, plus a flexible check-in time. Non-VIP check-in times are 12 pm or 2:30 pm.
Texas Harvest Wine Tasting at the Dallas Farmers Market
Sip more than 20 wines from a dozen-plus Texas wineries at the Dallas Farmers Market. There’ll be live music, charcuterie boards for purchase, and a silent auction featuring winery gift baskets. A few participating wineries include Brennan Vineyards, OG Cellars, Bull Lion Ranch & Vineyards, and Lost Oak Winery. Tickets are $55 plus tax and fee, and the event will run from 1–4 pm.
Suerte Tequila Dinner at Cantina Laredo Addison
The Addison outlet of the modern Mexican chain will host a four-course tequila pairing dinner featuring cocktails by Suerte Tequila. Start with ceviche tostadas, asparagus soup, then choose between grilled redfish with red pepper salsa or ribeye with mushroom sauce before a dessert of apple crepes. The dinner is $79.99, plus tax and gratuity. Arrive by 7 pm for a Suerte Tequila flight during a cocktail reception.
Sunday, February 16
Lakewood Tower Farmers Market Opening Day
Shop fresh, local producer-only vendors, including farmers, ranchers, bakers, and makers during the first day of Lakewood Tower’s Farmers Market. The market is located at 6301 Gaston Ave. and will run from 9 am–1 pm.
Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off at Stan’s Blue Note
The 13th annual event will award cash prizes to chili cook-off winners in two categories: people’s choice and judges’ choice. Entry is $25 and chilis can be of any variety, from beef and beans to vegetarian. Guests can pay $10 to judge all entries. A Busch Light draft is included in both the judging fee and the entry fee. The event will run from 2–6 pm and proceeds will benefit Foundation 45 mental health awareness group.