New brew
New coffee shop brewing in Dallas' Snider Plaza promises precise pours
A new coffee shop that promises an elevated approach to brewing, called Kilo, is set to open in Dallas' Snider Plaza this summer.
Located at 6600 Snider Plaza, Ste.110, the shop will sit directly adjacent to the forthcoming Mexican restaurant Sueño. The owners are aiming for a July 2026 opening.
The specialty coffee shop is a collaboration among siblings Alex, Victoria, and Ryan Vu, along with Anthony Nguyen and Bao Nguyen. The Vu siblings grew up helping in their parents’ kitchen at V’s House, a Vietnamese restaurant in North Richland Hills, where they met Anthony, who also worked there. Their friend Bao brings a background in media creative and production to the project.
Alex got his start in coffee by teaching himself online how to repair the espresso machine at V’s House. As he learned more, his interest deepened into a passion.
“Next thing you know I am learning how to dial in coffee,” he says.
While Victoria has always enjoyed coffee, she says, learning more about it helped her understand that it is so much more than just caffeine.
“I wanted to explore the world of coffee, and it’s given me a different perspective,” she says.
Ryan is helping with the operations and business side of coffee. Anthony brings his background in bartending and mixology and Bao, who worked in a coffee shop while in college, brings his creativity to the team.
The ".283" is a bright and refreshing espresso tonic with earl grey syrup and lemon zest.Photo courtesy of Kilo.
The name Kilo refers to the measurement and obsession for balance of the ingredients. In fact, the names of the drinks on the menu, while still being defined, are numbers that refer to the exact weight of the drink.
For example, they have a drink called the “.214” (its weight 0.214 of a kilogram, or 214 grams), with orange, nutmeg, vanilla, espresso and a special milk blend. The “.283” is a balanced mix of homemade earl grey syrup, lemon zest and espresso tonic.
They tested the drinks at two recent pop-ups in Snider Plaza and along the Katy Trail, both of which drew strong turnouts. The positive feedback, they say, helped validate the concept and confirmed they’re on the right track as they continue refining the menu.
The team recently hosted a couple of pop-ups to test their menu offering.Photo courtesy of Kilo.
“Approachability is the biggest thing for us,” Alex says. “We want to cater people wherever they are in their coffee journeys.”
This explains why their menu will feature a variety of coffee blends plus 10+ single-origin coffees. The shop will use an automatic espresso machine for milk-based drinks and a semi-automatic machine for single-origin coffees, which require greater precision during extraction, as well as pour-over brewers and an undercounter weight-based sensor to measure each brew.
They partnered with Arkansas-based, award-winning roaster Onyx Coffee Lab for beans.
While this will be a coffee-forward shop, there will be some food options available, as well. Victoria, who has a degree in nutrition from Texas A&M University, oversees the menu. It will include grab-and-go items such as sandwiches, puff pastries, salads, power bowls, and overnight oats. They will likely partner with a local bakery for pastries, they say.
“We want to create something for everybody, whether they are looking for a full meal or a snack; it will be simple and elevated,” she says. The menu will also include Victoria’s own three-layer chocolate cake and chocolate chip cookies with caramelized white chocolate.
The space was designed by Kuzuu Design founder Hatsumi Kuzuu (Tei-An, FT33, Urban Taco and Rambler Room), with the coffee bar at the center, a lounge with low chairs, countertop seating and a few tables, and an indoor atrium with wooden benches and real trees that evoke the feeling of outdoors.
The atrium also features four seats facing the coffee bar, which will be the location of an omakase experience they owners say will be coming a few months after opening.
Once it's open, Kilo's hours will be 7 am-7 pm daily.