Steak Frites News
Le Beef brings buzzy steak frites to Legacy North in Plano
A new restaurant centered on a buzzy dish has opened in Plano: Called Le Beef Steak + Frites, it specializes in the French and Belgian bistro dish consisting of steak and French fries, and it's now open at The Shops at Legacy North, at 7401 Lone Star Dr. B100 — a space most recently occupied by Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, and before that, Cafe Intermezzo, and before that, Bachendorf's.
According to a release, the restaurant "celebrates the pairing of steak and frites," which the French call steak frites, without the "and," but this is America and we need that and.
Similar to Medium Rare, the DC-based steak frites chain, Le Beef's entire menu is prix-fixe, meaning one price, which is $29.95. That gets you:
- an Artisan Salad with butter lettuce, strawberries, pistachios, and dried cranberries
- choice of top blade steak, or chicken breast, house jalapeno cheese sausage, or vegetarian plate
Nearly the entire menu is naturally gluten-free, with four indulgent desserts like chocolate mousse, strawberry cheesecake, crème brûlée, or Henry's ice cream. Indulgent: OK. Gluten: not OK.
They also offer a Lunch Special Tuesday-Friday with the same menu, but for $23.95, and it includes a chocolate mousse dessert. (Desserts are an extra $9.95 at dinner.)
There's a bar with reasonably priced cocktails including zero-proof options, and a wine list with French wines that includes a notable Billecart Champagne for $80 a bottle. A patio with striped umbrellas adds that Parisienne touch.
Le Beef is the newest concept from RNP Concepts, the restaurant group that also owns EG Steak, a Brazilian-themed steakhouse; and Bavette Grill, a bistro specializing in sirloin steak that opened at Granite Park in Plano in 2020.
It represents one of eight new openings at Legacy North, according to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. which owns and operates open-air shopping centers located in the Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States.