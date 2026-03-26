In the game
Little Woodrow’s sports bar taps into Frisco with TVs and games galore
A Houston-based sports bar known for its multitude of beer taps and multitude of TVs has come to Frisco: Little Woodrow's opened Monday, March 23 at 8320 State Hwy. 121, in Stonebriar Centre.
The new location is the brand's 24th location and its second outpost in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, after a location in Fort Worth. A Little Woodrow's opened in Dallas in September 2016 in a cool vintage building on Ross Avenue, but closed in May 2017 after a short and somewhat tumultuous tenure.
Owner Danny Evans founded the chain in 1995 in Houston; branches have since opened in Austin, San Antonio, Lubbock, Beaumont, and Midland, each unique, but with certain commonalities. Patrons clamor for sports watching, trivia nights, happy hours, elevated bar food, competitive social gaming, and special events.
The new Frisco location is "a sports viewer’s dream," a release says. The bar features a state-of-the-art TV package, including a 400-inch interior HD video wall, two outdoor jumbotrons, and 31 85-inch interior TVs throughout the space "to ensure every seat in the house has a front-row view," they say.
Other highlights include:
- Golf bay equipped with a variety of additional gaming options
- A private karaoke room option
- Yard games, including cornhole, giant Connect Four, bucket pong, and Jenga
- Full kitchen
- Full-service patio bar inside and outside
Additionally, the Frisco bar will serve as the official after-party destination for the Frisco RoughRiders team.
“Frisco is known as Sports City USA and is home to several professional sports organizations," says Woody's brands CEO Ray Risley in the release. "Coming to Frisco just makes sense, aligning ourselves with that spirit while bringing our own brand of neighborhood hospitality to the city."
Beginning in May, they'll conduct Turtle Racing on Thursday nights. Explained thusly:
"Racers with names like Turtle Swift, Shellvester Stallone, Timothée Shellamet, Slow Rogan, TORTilla, Dave Shellpell and James Franco provide nail-biting, shell-to-shell drama every Thursday night."