Gearing up
Upscale sports bar Moxies will touch down at The Star in Frisco
Moxies, the upscale-casual concept founded in Canada and co-owned by Dallas Stars proprietor Tom Gaglardi, is joining the restaurant lineup at The Star in Frisco.
According to a release, a new location of Moxies will open in The Star District, at 3680 The Star Blvd. #1300, in an old City Works space, in 2027.
The sporty restaurant at the home of the Cowboys will be designed for everything from lunch and happy hour to dinner and late-night gatherings, offering chef-driven dishes with a lively bar experience in a polished, social setting, the owners say. The new location will include the restaurant's signature statement bar, elevated dining experience and high-energy hospitality.
“Being part of The Star in Frisco is a perfect fit for Moxies,” says Joanne Forrester, president and COO of Moxies, in the release. “The entire district is built around elevated experiences and connection — training, work, entertainment and hospitality all in one place. That’s where we thrive. Our chef-driven dishes, signature cocktails and statement bar are designed for exactly this kind of social, high-energy setting anchored by the Dallas Cowboys.”
Frisco will be the fourth DFW location for Moxies. The first one debuted at The Crescent in Uptown Dallas in 2016, and got a major renovation in 2024. The chain also has locations in Plano and Southlake.
Moxies is owned by Gaglardi, proprietor of the Dallas Stars, and brought to the U.S. by franchise group Eatz Hospitality.
While few details of the Frisco location have been revealed, the other locations serve lunch, brunch, dinner, and happy hour specials, with a menu of elevated American classics overseen by executive chef Brandon Thordarson. A typical Moxies menu includes:
- Sushi Cones, made of tempura shrimp with avocado, pea shoots, nori crisps and drizzled with sesame chili ponzu
- Poutine, the Canadian staple with French fries, hot beef gravy, and cheese curds
- Kale and Quinoa Salad
- Vegetarian Power Bowl with marinated tofu, shiitake mushrooms, soft boiled egg, vegetables, and greens
Brunch options include:
- Vegetarian Huevos Rancheros
- Smoke Salmon Goat Cheese & Egg White Omelet
- Sicilian Sausage Hash
The traditional Moxies bar features craft cocktails such as Strawberry Ghost Pepper Margarita and a Hard Lemonade made with Tito’s Vodka.
The spaces typically feature an extended bar, a large covered patio, TVs inside and outside, and flex walls that can be converted for private dining experience and party spaces.
Other openings at The Star in Frisco
Moxies will join previously announced bar The Imperial Room, which will open at at 3685 The Star Blvd. in early September (aka "next week," a spokesperson clarifies).
The new bar will open next door to the Frisco location of Cane Rosso, and is from PILF Restaurant Group (Cane Rosso, Zoli's Pizza, and Thunderbird Pies), which also owned Cow Tipping Creamery, which closed in July.
With seating for 25 to 30 guests, The Imperial Room will offer an intimate setting for pre-event cocktails, date nights, celebrations and late-night gatherings, the release says. Guests can expect a sophisticated cocktail program featuring expertly executed classics and original creations, complemented by elevated shareable plates and select entrées.
PILF Restaurant Group has drafted acclaimed Dallas bartender Gabe Sanchez, whose work has helped shape cocktail programs at some of the city's most respected bars.
Longtime Star Tex-Mex restaurant Mi Cocina has expanded its outdoor dining experience with a renovation of its main patio, at 6740 Winning Dr. Ste. 1010. The enhanced space features additional seating, permanent heaters, larger fans, and drop-down shades, creating a more comfortable three-season patio for guests to enjoy throughout the year, the release says.
On the non-restaurant front, Élan Sculpt Club, a new luxury boutique fitness concept combining infrared-heated sculpt classes with Pilates reformer training, is opening its flagship location at The Star District, at 3620 The Star Boulevard, #1215.
Moxie’s is also known for their light sign décor, centered on the main dining wall, that spells out "I will if you will."