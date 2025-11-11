Tex Mex News
Busy Dallas chef to open Tex-Mex restaurant in Frisco
A prolific Dallas chef is opening a new restaurant: Muchacho Tex-Mex, the authentic Tex-Mex restaurant from Big Dill Hospitality and award-winning chef Omar Flores, is opening in Frisco, at 8600 Gaylord Pkwy., in a space previously occupied by Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, which is relocating to a new space at the southwest corner of Preston Road and SH 121.
According to a release, Muchacho will open in spring 2026.
This is the third location of Muchacho Tex-Mex, which Flores first debuted in Dallas' Preston Center 2019, with what Flores called "traditional Tex Mex, focusing on quality and execution."
He opened a second location in Southlake in 2021; plans to open a location in Dallas' East Quarter were put on hold.
"Growing up in El Paso exposed me to great, authentic Mexican food," he said. "While there isn't a shortage of Tex-Mex restaurants in Dallas, we are striving to bring a unique restaurant that is better than the rest."
The menu adds a modern flair to both Texan and regional Mexican cuisine. There are enchilada dinners and chef's versions of combo plates such as the Combo # Juan, with a beef picadillo taco, cheeses enchilada, chicken al carbon rolled taco, rice, and refried beans.
Tacos range from rolled tacos with redfish or fried shrimp to hard-shell tacos with spiced beef picadillo to a veggie taco with fried cauliflower and pepitas. Flautas come with choice of brisket or pulled chicken.
Housemade tortillas, enchiladas, and mesquite grilled fajitas are showcased along with house specialties including pozolé verde, hamachi aguachile, ahi tuna taquitos, and camarones “a la diabla.”
More than a dozen specialty margaritas, craft cocktails, mocktails and an extensive wine and beer list will also be featured.
Flores has been busy with concepts and openings: he just opened Casa Brasa, a Latin sushi restaurant across from Preston Center, in the former Nick & Sam's Grill space, and in 2024, he opened Even Coast, a neighborhood restaurant with seafood, steak, and pastas, on the Dallas-Addison line. He's also planning a coastal Mexican restaurant called Maroma in the Design District.
But for now, we are here for Muchacho.
“We look forward to bringing the Muchacho experience to Frisco,” Flores says. “Frisco offers a diverse and expansive dining scene and we can’t wait to be a part.”