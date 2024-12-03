Pizza News
Pizza Hut debuts first U.S. location of new store design in Plano
Plano-based Pizza Hut has unrolled a new restaurant model — the first in the U.S. — that uses technology to create a more streamlined, self-serve-style experience.
The new restaurant is in Plano, at 8605 Ohio Dr., replacing an older Pizza Hut that was there for 25 years. It now has a new exterior and interior design, featuring self-serve kiosks for faster ordering, cabinets for easy, contactless pick-up, and a guest-facing pizza making station to showcase what goes into every Pizza Hut pizza.
The location will also introduce a drive-thru featuring a Hut ‘N Go menu that offers a select list of “ready-now” items that can be quickly ordered and picked up at the window.
The location's other innovations are behind-the-scenes, including energy-efficient lighting, auto lift fryers, and energy-efficient ovens with in-vent hoods and Energy Management System (EMS) — part of Pizza Hut’s commitment to sustainability, detailed in the company's recently released Yum! Brands Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report at www.yum.com/impact.
New store design for Pizza Hut in Plano.Pizza Hut
“From its physical layout to its modern design and digital-forward capabilities, this new restaurant showcases Pizza Hut’s legacy of innovation and unique ability to meet changing guest needs in ways that are distinctive to our brand,” says Pizza Hut CEO Aaron Powell in a statement.
"Beyond just serving delicious pizza, which we do very well, it’s equally as critical that our guests enjoy a seamless experience with us that feels personalized to their tastes and needs," Powell says. "This restaurant format harnesses the power of these priorities and, as a result, creates magic that only Pizza Hut can offer."
Pizza Hut president of Global Franchise Markets and Global Operations Shannon Garcia says that using technology can help improve customer service.
“For example, the digital and tech-driven features of this restaurant design in particular – from order kiosks to self-access pick-up cabinets to the digital drive-thru menu – help guests easily guide their own journey with Pizza Hut and allow our restaurant team members to better serve them," Garcia says.
The restaurant concept is a first in the U.S., but it is already operational in more than 80 markets and nearly 2,000 Pizza Huts around the globe, with research showing that the new design offers an enhanced guest experience while also driving more transactions and in-restaurant traffic compared to previous formats.
“This location goes beyond a restaurant redesign; it embodies Pizza Hut's creativity and vision for the brand's future,” says Pizza Hut Global Chief Brand Officer Kalen Thornton. “This opening showcases our ability to innovate and evolve, which has served our 65-year leadership in pizza culture.”