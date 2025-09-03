Samosa News
Treasured Indian restaurant Saffron House heads to Victory Park Dallas
Two new restaurants are coming to downtown Dallas-adjacent in fall 2025. One is Indian, the other is Italian. They're both from Tivona Group, the hospitality team behind Indian restaurant Sanjh, and both will debut in the Victory Park complex at 3030 Nowitzki Way.
Urban Italia
This is the Italian-American restaurant starring chef Carla Pellegrino, with housemade pastas, wood-fired pizza, meatballs, red-sauce classics, and indulgent desserts.
Chef Pellegrino was born in Brazil to Portuguese and Italian parents, and was formally trained at the French Culinary Institute in New York. Carla made her U.S. debut with the critically acclaimed Baldoria in NYC before taking the helm at Rao’s Las Vegas, where she brought the legendary East Harlem Italian institution to the Strip with resounding success. She went on to launch multiple beloved restaurants including Bratalian, Bacio, Touché, and Meatball Spot—each showcasing her signature elevated Italian cuisine and approachable hospitality.
“Italian-American cuisine is more than food—it’s culture, history, and family. When we met Chef Carla, it wasn’t just her talent that stood out, but her instinct for a style of cooking that felt both familiar and fresh,” says Tivona Group president and CEO Sanjay Joshi. “We knew there was an opportunity to celebrate the rich story of Italian-American cuisine in a way that hadn’t been done before, and Urban Italia was born from that shared vision.”
The 5,500-square-foot-space will be on the first floor and will seat 250 inside and on the patio. Both lunch and dinner will be served.
Saffron House
This is the revival of a Dallas favorite from the original owners. Tivona Group COO Probodh Arora first opened Saffron House in 2002 and it was open for nearly two decades before closing in 2019. The restaurant is now making its return with a refreshed look and renewed energy. Guests will once again enjoy the modern Indian flavors that became part of Dallas dining history—now in a bright, open, and airy 2,000-square-foot space on the second floor, with seating for 60.
Arora states, “Even today, guests at Sanjh share their fond memories of Saffron House. Some remember dining at our original Addison location, others recall our catering while celebrating weddings at Union Station or the Ritz-Carlton, and many St. Mark’s alumni grew up on our cuisine when we catered to their campus each week. That enduring love for Saffron House inspired me to bring back the concept—modernized yet true to its roots—so families in Dallas can enjoy it once again.”
The menu will highlight cherished classics from the original Saffron House, reintroduced alongside new dishes, with a vibrant cocktail program designed by renowned mixologist Yangdup Lama, Director of Beverage Program for Tivona Group.
Both lunch and dinner service will be offered, with takeout and third-party delivery available.