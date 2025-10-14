Vegetarian News
Downtown Dallas tasting restaurant debuts entirely vegetarian menu
A high-end tasting restaurant in downtown Dallas has debuted a menu for a special group of diners. Sauvage, the unique "woodfire omakase” concept from acclaimed chefs Casey and Amy La Rue, has unveiled a new fully vegetarian menu, with a dozen-plus courses all cooked via grill and smoker.
The new menu is an addition to their already existing tasting menu featuring wild game and seafood, which has been served since the restaurant opened next to the Statler Dallas hotel at 1914 Commerce St., in early September.
The vegetarian option falls under a menu they call "Curated" which diners can specify as vegetarian, or else pescatarian with seafood.
Casey La Rue says that they added the vegetarian menu in response to customer demand.
"We received a lot of emails requesting it after we opened," he says. "It's something we've had an overwhelming number of requests for. We had a vegetarian option at our last restaurant, Carte Blanche, and it accounted for about 20 percent of our orders."
Sauvage follows the tasting-menu approach they first introduced at Carte Blanche, their Greenville Avenue restaurant which closed in 2024 after racking up a string of awards including the Forbes Five-Star in Texas and the 5-diamond award from AAA.
Sauvage is a more intimate experience, with a smaller footprint: just 10 seats and two seatings per night. Their menu changes often and focuses on Texas seasonality using Gulf seafood, regional produce, and heritage grains milled nearby; "honest product over live fire, at its best, right now," they say.
Most "tasting menu" restaurants across DFW are Asian omakase restaurants, focused entirely on fish. The only other similar vegetarian tasting menu in Dallas is at Rye, the small restaurant at 1920 Greenville Ave. Fearing's has a vegetarian menu although it's not a tasting menu; and Al Biernat's has a mini menu with three vegan options.
Sample dishes
A sample lineup of the new vegetarian menu at Sauvage includes dishes such as:
- sunchoke soup with black truffle
- heirloom corn cornbread with coffee butter
- Kohlrabi buried in embers
- king trumpet mushroom with corn foam
- truffle Willoughby with charred onion jam and a house croissant
- honeynut squash with jerk spice and grilled pineapple
- plum sorbet
- smoked Amarose potato gratin with cabbage caraway puree and aged white cheddar
- Japanese eggplant smoked in banana leaves with Oaxacan black mole
- raspbery cremeux
- passionfruit smore
- spiced quince with fruit leather & white chocolate
- bartlett pear with dulce de leche & smoked salt
The new menu allows them to accommodate the majority of allergies, and is also less expensive: $165 per person. The regular menu with meat options is $245.
In other Sauvage news, the restaurant is adding an additional night for dinner service: They're now open on Tuesdays — in addition to Wednesday-Sunday. Reservations can be made on Tock.