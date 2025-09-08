Grocery News
New Dallas-area Sprouts Farmers Market to open in Providence Village
Let the shopping begin: Supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market is getting ready to celebrate its newest store opening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, in the lucky burg of Providence Village, 10 miles east of Denton and a mere 43 miles north of Dallas.
According to a release, the store — located at 800 Main St. — will open on September 12, with a festive weekend of activities planned, including a ribbon-cutting on Friday at 6:45 am, with doors opening at 7 am. FYI, sunrise that day is at 7:09 am. Fall is here!
“Sprouts Farmers Market will be a wonderful addition to our community, and we look forward to welcoming them to Providence Village," says Mayor Linda Inman from the Town of Providence Village. "Their new location at Providence Crossing will provide fresh, healthy food options, create local jobs, and offer a welcoming place for neighbors to gather and shop. Sprouts’ commitment to supporting communities aligns perfectly with the spirit and character of Providence Village and its residents.”
Headquartered in Phoenix, Sprouts is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of natural and organic food in the U.S. with more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. That includes 58 stores in Texas.
They're known for their farmers market experience with an open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store. (Most supermarket chains stick the produce at one end.) Sprouts' merchandise leans towards "better-for-you" with organic, plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and keto items (although it's debatable whether keto is "better for you").
Providence Village is located in Denton County and is considered a suburb of Dallas. According to U.S. Census figures, the estimated population as of July 2024 was 10,350 — a 34.5 percent jump from 2020 when the population was 7,691.
The closest location to this new store is in Denton at 4930 Teasley Ln. Two other locations have opened in DFW recently including Burleson, which opened on June 27, and a long-awaited location that opened in Oak Cliff on June 20.
Opening weekend events include from Friday, September 12-Sunday, September 14 include:
- “pop-up party” out front with a tasting bar offering samples of seasonal produce
- “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce
- Free reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples to first 200 shoppers on September 12 and September 13
- Free long stem rose to first 400 shoppers on September 12
- Samples of new products and music throughout the weekend