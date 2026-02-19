News you can eat
This Dallas restaurant news roundup takes a global culinary tour
This edition of Dallas restaurant news touches on cuisines from around the world: Parisian crepes (via Houston), Mexican tacos, Italian antipasti, Taiwanese bubble tea, Japanese seafood, Mediterranean brunch, and more.
As usual, there are some exciting openings and disappointing closures. There are baked goods, a new wine series, and a new restaurant partnership that gives back to a beloved local nonprofit.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the Houston-based crêpes chain, has debuted its newest location in Addison, at 5290 Belt Line Rd., Suite 110. The café, led by franchisees Ludo and Yi Le Gall, offers 20 crepe in varieties savory and sweet including dulce de leche, s'mores, chicken enchilada, and Philly cheesesteak, plus coffee drinks, beer and wine, mimosas, salads, and paninis. It's the brand's fourth DFW location, after Southlake, McKinney, and Dallas' Snider Plaza. Open daily from 8 am-9 pm.
Milagro Tacos Cantina has reopened as a full-service restaurant with an expanded menu and refreshed interior, at 440 Singleton Blvd., Suite 100, Dallas. The new lineup includes shareable plates such as ceviche and queso birria empanadas; creative tacos like camarón al pesto and pulpo to brisket; enchiladas; fajitas; and specialty entrées such as brisket chile relleno and campeona burger, along with an upgraded bar program. Weekend brunch launches February 22 with dishes such as huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, and breakfast tacos.
Dumpling House, a restaurant that specializes in trendy soup dumplings as well as Chinese food, has closed its location in Plano at 221 W. Parker Rd. near US-75, after a decade. According to a post, it was "not a choice we wanted to make. Unfortunately, after extensive discussions, we were unable to come to an agreement with our landlord on a new lease." There is also a Dumpling House in Frisco, but that location has different owners.
Itso Vegan, a revered vegan restaurant in Grand Prairie, has closed. The Black-owned restaurant had been open for eight years, and was beloved by the vegan and plant-based community for its vegan soul food made from scratch with favorite dishes such as seitan chicken & waffles, vegan mac & cheese, and crispy banana blossom “krab” cakes. In its closure notice, the restaurant didn't offer an explanation of why but thanked the community for its support.
Rings Donuts, the doughnut shop which opened in Preston Center in 2022, is opening a second location in Colleyville, in the Tara Village Shopping Center at 1101 Cheek Sparger Rd. #103, in March.
Cracker Barrel is opening a new location in Prosper, at 3830 W. University Dr. While an exact timeline has not been announced, a spokesperson says it's coming this spring. They are actively hiring for more than 150 positions on both the restaurant and retail side. Applicants for restaurant positions must be 18+, while retail positions are open to applicants 16+. To apply, text “Barrel” to 97211 or click here.
Brio Italian Grille, a Tuscan-inspired restaurant chain serving northern Italian food, has closed its location in Watters Creek in Allen. The menu featured steaks, pasta, pizza, bountiful salads, flatbreads, spinach-artichoke dip, and other favorites, plus excellent customer service that included being open on holidays such as Christmas Day. Their parent company, which also owns the Bravo Italian Kitchen chain, has battled financial issues in recent years. There are 22 Brio locations across the U.S., including a location in Southlake, now the only Brio in Texas.
Mike’s Chicken, famous for its acclaimed fried chicken, has opened a location in south Plano, near the Richardson border across Renner Road at 3345 E President George Bush Hwy. Aficionados insist that Mike's serves the best fried chicken in Dallas, with a crunchy spicy crust. They offer tenders as well as a half chicken, plus combos such as white meat with breast & wing, or dark meat with leg & thigh. You can get them by the piece or in a plate with two sides and choice of biscuit or Texas toast. Sides include coleslaw, creamy corn, mashed potatoes, French fries, green beans, baked beans, or fruit salad. This is their third location; they opened a second at Forest Lane near US-75 in 2022.
Celebration, the longtime family-style restaurant on Lovers Lane, is closing temporarily for renovations. In a Facebook post, they say, "Celebrating new and exciting things in our 55th year. Staying grateful and thankful for your loyalty and support as we make improvements to be around another 55 years. See y'all on March 2nd!"
Pour House Dallas, PhD, a sports bar in Bishop Arts, will be closing after 14 years, according to WFAA. Owner Eric Tschetter says the bar's last day of operation will be February 28.
Nuri Steakhouse has launched a monthly wine tasting called Master’s Pour Series, led by master sommelier Barbara Werley. The limited-capacity events - scheduled for February 19, March 26, and April 16 - will feature carefully selected wines paired with chef-prepared bites. Inspired by the meaning of “Nuri,” or “worldly” in Korean, the series will emphasize wines chosen for quality, balance, and their ability to complement the menu. Tickets are $95 per person.
First Watch breakfast and brunch chain has partnered with Dallas CASA to support children in foster care across North Texas. Beginning in February, kids’ menus at 28 DFW locations will feature information about Dallas CASA’s mission, along with a QR code linking to volunteer opportunities. The restaurants will also donate 25 cents from every kids meal sold to help fund advocates for children in protective care.
Hotel Dax, a boutique hotel opening soon at 14315 Midway Rd. in Addison, has hired chef Dustin Lee to lead its culinary program. Most recently chef-owner behind acclaimed but short-lived Beast and Company in Fort Worth, Lee will oversee four on-site concepts — American bistro Top Brass, Bar Dax, pool lounge Low Key, and Brewed — as well as in-room dining and catering.
Brunch spread at Avra Estiatorio.Courtesy photo
Avra Estiatorio, the upscale Mediterranean restaurant in The Crescent, has launched weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am-3 pm. Guests can order à la carte or indulge in a $65 three-course prix fixe menu featuring dishes such as Greek salad, caviar latkes, steak and eggs, whole grilled fish, and desserts, along with brunch cocktails, a bloody Mary cart, and mimosa service. Book through Resy.
CATCH Dallas continues its monthly off-menu sushi series featuring specialty fish sourced from Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market. February selections include Saba (Japanese mackerel) with mint-ginger almond pesto and Zuke Akami (soy-marinated tuna) with chili chimichurri and nikiri soy.
Hat Creek Burger Company has introduced a limited-time Ultimate Pizza Burger, available through March 9, for $9.99. Developed with Dallas food influencer Jack Spiritas (@foodguyjack), the burger features all-natural beef patties topped with pepperoni, Michaels of Brooklyn Pizza Sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian seasoning, and garlic butter on a pretzel bun.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar has brought back the Big Parma as its Burger of the Month, offered through March 3. The sandwich features a grilled chicken Parmesan patty topped with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, and basil pesto mayo, with an optional Hot Parma version made with a crispy chicken patty dipped in hot chili oil. Also, in honor of the Winter Olympics, they're offering free samples of a Winter Marg (cucumber lime) and a Summer Marg (jalapeño pineapple) and letting guests vote for their favorite, with the winning margarita featured on the menu for $5 from February 23-March 1.
Gong cha, the Taiwan-based bubble tea chain, is introducing its first-ever food to the menu. Participating locations are adding two limited-time, tea-infused soups for $3 each: Tom Yum Soup infused with Oolong tea, and Mushroom Truffle Soup infused with black tea.
The Sicilian Butcher has launched “Festa di Pranzo,” a two-course lunch special, for $18. The menu includes a choice of antipasti such as mixed greens salad, lobster bisque, or two bruschetta; entrées including chicken Parmigiana, Fig & Pig ciabatta sandwich, salads, or build-your-own pasta; with mini gelato or sorbetto available for an additional $2. Offered daily from 11 am-3 pm.
Silver Fox steakhouse is shaking up its cocktail menu with a limited, top-shelf “Shaken or Stirred” collection. The "Always in Fashion" lineup includes the Fig Manhattan with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon and Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth; the Southern Socialite with Garrison Brothers HoneyDew Bourbon, Aperol, strawberry and Prosecco; and a Tito’s Handmade Martini with olive juice and bacon and blue cheese-stuffed olives. Available through May 11.
JINYA Ramen Bar is offering a “Ladle of Love” special on Tuesdays throughout February: two bowls of ramen for $28. The dine-in deal includes Spicy Chicken Ramen and Spicy Creamy V Ramen.
Cinnaholic is featuring a winter limited-time "Mimosa Mocktail Roll." The brunch-inspired cinnamon roll (which is dairy-, egg-, and animal-product-free) is topped with mimosa frosting, fresh strawberries, and a citrus drizzle, and is available online and in-store through March.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has a decadent February Pancake of the Moment, the Chocolate Biscuit Crumble Pancake, available through March 3. The restaurant has also launched new winter menu items including a French Toast Latte, grilled three-cheese with fire-roasted tomato soup, a winter whipped cottage cheese bowl, and the return of Sweet Potato Pancakes topped with caramel, candied pecans, and ginger butter.
La Madeleine bakery and cafe has brought back complimentary bread and jam at all locations. With each order, guests can receive sliced sourdough, seven-grain, and seasonal apple raisin breads served with house-made strawberry and blackberry jams, available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery; full loaves and jams are also sold separately.
Piada Italian Street Food has introduced Burrata Marinara, a limited-time pasta entrée available through June. The dish features house-made marinara with roasted tomatoes topped with a full burrata ball from BelGioioso Cheese, basil pesto, and black pepper. Priced at $12.49 for a regular and $10.79 for a small, with burrata available as a $2.10 add-on to other menu items.
Wendy's is bringing back its Thin Mints Frosty Swirl and debuting a new Thin Mints Frosty Fusion, beginning February 16, as part of its partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA. The limited-time desserts blend Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty with crushed Girl Scout Thin Mints cookies and minty cookie crumble sauce. Many Wendy’s locations will host Girl Scout Cookie booths during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, February 20-22, and throughout cookie season.
FC Dallas has rolled out new concessions for the 2026 season at Toyota Stadium, beginning at the February 28 home opener against Nashville SC. New menu items include a BBQ Bacon Jam & Cheddar Burger, Nashville Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, Pernil Nachos, Brisket Cotija Tacos, a Tex Mex Striker Burrito, lemon pepper wings, and a kale and sweet potato salad.
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this report.