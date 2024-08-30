Taco News
Talkin' Tacos comes from streets of Miami to Texas with debut in Plano
An innovative taco concept from Miami is coming to Texas: Called Talkin’ Tacos, it's a small-but-growing fast-casual Mexican chain serving scratch-made, innovative Mexican dishes, and will open their first Texas location at 8442 Parkwood Blvd. at Parkwood Village in Plano (corner of Highway 121 and Parkwood Blvd.).
According to a release, they'll open on Friday, September 13.
Talkin' Tacos was founded in 2020 as a food truck on the streets of Miami. The brand has grown tremendously in four years, with 16 locations open across Florida and the East Coast, and another seven set to open this year.
A hallmark of the menu is their beef birria which is braised each day for 12 hours resulting in the most tender and savory meat. Their menu features dishes such as Birria Tacos, Birria Ramen, Southwest Chicken Tacos, Birria Pizza and Street Corn in a Cup.
Desserts are especially innovative, including loaded Churros and Tajin & Chamoy gummies. Housemade beverages include lemonade, horchata, and mangonadas.
"We're thrilled to bring Talkin Tacos to Plano and introduce our flavorful take on Mexican cuisine to the Dallas Metro area,” said Mohammad Farraj, Talkin’ Tacos co-founder and chief marketing officer. “Texas has a deep appreciation for Mexican food, and we’re excited to contribute to that rich culinary tradition. The dynamic food culture here makes it the perfect place for us to expand, and we can't wait to become a part of this community by serving up the bold, authentic flavors that have made Talkin Tacos a hit."
The new 2,800 sq. foot restaurant will feature indoor seating for 60 guests and outdoor seating for 40 guests. The restaurant’s radiant atmosphere features hand painted murals and neon signs providing an upbeat yet laid back vibe. Technology features include self-serve kiosks where guests can place their orders efficiently, eliminating the cashier position and allowing faster speed-of-service.
Talkin’ Tacos will be open Monday - Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.