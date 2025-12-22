Wine and dine
Tamales top 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Christmas arrives this week and if you're looking to dine out on the day itself, find our list of open restaurants here. For those who can't take another minute of holiday chaos, there's a frenzy-free Festivus event at a local brewery just for you. Read on for details on a post-Christmas tamale and beer pairing, and classes on cocktails, winter brunch dishes, and kid-friendly pasta making.
Monday, December 22
Miracle Deep Eddy Holiday Mixology Class at Miller Tavern
Head to the Miracle holiday pop-up bar inside the Miller Tavern at Texas Live! in Arlington before it ends for this hands-on mixology class featuring Deep Eddy Vodka. The $41 ticket price includes everything needed to prepare three cocktails, plus some holiday swag. Class begins at 7 pm.
Tuesday, December 23
8th Annual Festivus for the Rest of Us at Celestial Beerworks
Acclaimed Dallas brewery invites guests for a party themed after a popular episode of Seinfeld where George Constanza declared his disdain for holiday chaos. Go for Seinfeld trivia, the “airing of grievances,” and feats of strength competitions including arm wrestling, four-pack can hold, keg toss, and more. Puffy shirts, 90s attire, or ugly Christmas sweaters encouraged. The event will run from 4–9 pm.
Saturday, December 27
Tamale & Beer Flight Pairing at Tupps Brewery
Downtown McKinney brewery will offer homemade tamales paired with Tupps beers. The “flight” includes one red chile chicken tamale, one green chile chicken tamale, and one red chile pork tamale, along with three beer samples for $18. Available all day starting at 11 am until sell-out.
A Winter Brunch at Central Market Cooking School
The Lovers Lane location of Central Market will host a hands-on cooking class featuring flavors of winter. Learn how to make shrimp, orange, and avocado salad with champagne vinaigrette, roast beef benedict with horseradish hollandaise, garlic and chive roasted potatoes, and panettone bread putting with braised fruit amaretto sauce. Tickets are $85 and include wine for those over 21. Start time is 11:30 am.
Monday, December 29
Family Fun: Gnocchi Ricotta al Pomodoro Class at Eataly
For a kid-friendly activity to help fill the Christmas break, try this hands-on class at Eataly at North Park Center and learn how to make gnocchi ricotta with pomodoro sauce. Tickets are $85 plus tax and fee, and include wine for those 21-and-up. The class is suitable for children five and older; those under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Start time is 11 am.