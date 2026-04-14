Coming soon
Longtime Dallas Italian restaurant Bugatti's spawns a trattoria spinoff
A new neighborhood Italian from a familiar name is coming to northwest Dallas: Called Trattoria Bugatti, it's a fresh new spinoff of Bugatti Ristorante, a longtime Italian restaurant in Dallas, which will open at 3850 W. Northwest Hwy. #1190 on April 20.
The original Bugatti’s opened in the '80s and earned a reputation for northern Italian cuisine with home-crafted recipes and attentive service. After 40 years, they closed in 2023 to relocate to the Mercer Boardwalk development at I-635 and Luna Road in Farmers Branch, where they re-opened in early 2025.
Their original location was in a shopping center then known as The Plaza on Bachman Creek, which got a redo in 2007. Trattoria Bugatti is located mere steps from the original, and is a collaboration between the Bugatti family and Odeh Restaurant Group.
In a release, founders Michael and Zee Bugatti say that the Trattoria represents a "more modern expression of the brand."
"While the original Bugatti reflects tradition and nostalgia, the new concept is designed to feel fresh, bright, and evolving," they say. "It aims to connect with a new generation of diners while still honoring the Italian culinary foundation that has always defined Bugatti."
Odeh Restaurant Group president & owner Ashley Odeh adds, “The Odeh Restaurant Group first entered the industry through franchise ownership, but there was always a desire for a more creative outlet. When we got the chance to partner with the Bugatti family and Chef Erin, we knew it was an opportunity to do something really special. Franchises have built us an incredible foundation, but we are excited to contribute to the Dallas landscape in a new way.”
Food
The kitchen is led by executive chef Erin Willis, James Beard Award nominee and former owner/chef of RM 12:20 Bistro, who also spent time in Italy. The menu balances classic Italian preparations with contemporary touches such as Cacio e Pepe Wings — pepper-brined chicken wings with cacio e pepe béchamel dipping sauce; and Testaroli — semolina pancakes with pecorino and basil pesto.
Fresh pastas anchor the menu, including Italian Alfredo, shrimp scampi, and lasagna “rotta,” with meatballs, ricotta, Pecorino, and broken sheet noodle.
Entrees include:
- Gnocchi Bolognese with potato gnocchi, pancetta, and tri-blend beef
- Steak Salmoriglio with Allen Brothers 18 oz T-bone and olive oil-herb sauce
- Eggplant Parmesan
- Pork Milanese
- Spatchcock Poussin with choice of piccata, marsala, or garlic-shallot cream sauce
Trattoria Bugatti chef Erin WillisSamantha Marie Photography
Lunch will feature salads, pasta, and sandwiches such as the Trattoria focaccia sandwich with ricotta, giardiniera, arugula, mortadella, pepperoni, salami, and red wine vinaigrette. There'll also be sourdough pizzas such as the Bianca with cacio e pepe béchamel, mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan.
The sourdough pizza and focaccia dough will come from Dallas bagel shop Lubbies Bagels. Gelato will be supplied by DFW-based Botolino Gelato, and fresh pasta will be sourced from Fresh Pasta Delights, a family-owned artisan pasta maker founded in Plano in 1984.
Drink
The cocktail program is by Chris Henley, founder of the Dallas-based mixology consultancy Betty Cocktail and a former manager at Bowen House who has helped create beverage programs for many restaurants and establishments.
It features Italian-inspired creations alongside refined classics such as the Limoncello Daisy with limoncello, vodka, citrus, Calabrian spice sugar, and sparkling water; Italian Margarita with tequila, amaretto, and orange liqueur; Matcha Martini with Beluga Noble vodka, matcha, and honeydew; and the Haute Pursuit with reposado tequila, Licor 43, cold-pressed espresso, and Calabrian spice dusted orange.
A dedicated Aperitivo menu available exclusively at the bar will feature aperitivo hour cocktails, wines, beers, and small bites such as fried gnocchi and shrimp skewers.
Design
The 4,425-square-foot restaurant features a 120-seat dining room, a 15-seat indoor bar, and a 30-seat patio. The design is by Dallas-based Hohe Design Group in collaboration with Ashley Odeh, with nods to the original Bugatti, including shades of green and vintage artwork.
“Trattoria Bugatti is about honoring the legacy of a Dallas institution while creating something that feels new, vibrant and welcoming for today’s diners,” Odeh says. “With Chef Erin’s incredible culinary perspective, Chris Henley’s thoughtful beverage program, and the Bugatti family’s history in this neighborhood, we believe Trattoria Bugatti will quickly become a place where the community gathers to share great food, great drinks and memorable moments.”