Taco news
Dallas restaurateur debuts street taco shop in downtown's West End
A Dallas restaurateur is adding a new taco shop to his West End portfolio: Called Más Street Tacos, it's street-style taco shop located at 1722 N. Market St., in a space that was most recently a location of the BurgerIm burger chain.
According to a release, it'll open on Friday, June 14.
Mas Street is from Jay Khan, and will mark his fifth West End restaurant, joining siblings such as RJ's Mexican Cuisine, The Liam’s Steakhouse, Chet’s Dallas, and 3 Eleven Kitchen & Cocktails, all situated conveniently within a block of each other.
The menu, overseen by executive chef Juan Sanchez, will offer breakfast tacos served all day, plus tacos al pastor, barbacoa, and trendy trendy quesabirria, with meats smoked or marinated in-house, served on choice of corn or flour tortillas. In addition to tacos, Más Tacos will offer quesadillas, sopas, tortas, burritos, and flautas.
Sanchez currently oversees the kitchen at The Liam’s Steakhouse, which opened in January.
“With Liam’s and Más Tacos conveniently located across the street from each other, Sanchez will oversee both concepts as Executive Chef with the support of his excellent sous chefs and kitchen teams,” Khan says in a statement.
The restaurant will be counter service, with inside counter seating as well as outside patio dining. The interior is described as vibrant and colorful, reminiscent of taquerias in Mexico. Combined with the fresh and authentic flavors, diners can feel as if they are being transported to the to the quaint towns of Mexico.
Khan has been in the West End since the '90s, and opened RJ Mexican Cuisine in 2004. He had a vision of the West End that preceded what has now become a resurgence, with new museums and residential buildings.
“We chose this area in the early 90’s and have stayed because of our proximity to the Dallas Museum of Art, The Dallas World Aquarium, Sixth Floor Museum, Perot Museum, Nasher Sculpture Center, Klyde Warren Park, and The Dallas Convention Center,” Khan says.