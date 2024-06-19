Where to Eat
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 8 newly opened restaurants in June
The summer heat of June is fueling our appetite for another edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly column highlighting restaurants to try.
From a family-owned cafe to chicken and waffles, here are the latest spots to eat this month:
Amelia
This Southern food and cocktails concept recently opened at 3005 Routh St. — a location with history dating back to the '80s when it was home to Stephan Pyles' legendary Routh Street Cafe. Amelia serves Cajun eats like gumbo, cajun pasta, lamb chops, and a twist on dirty rice, in a modern space with a marble bar, murals, a street-facing patio, and a second-floor cigar bar.
Cerulean Blue
Coffee shop newly opened in Flower Mound's Parker Square is designed to provide a space to wind down or get work done over pastries, sandwiches, quiches, biscuits, and salads. Owned by Paul and Jackie Dietzler, Cerulean Blue will also offer community events and a board to post local opportunities.
Culinary Dropout
Gastropub in Dallas Design District at 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. comes from Fox Restaurant Concepts, the same group that brought us Flower Child. Known for comfort food and sushi amidst rockstar decor and vibes, their menu includes California roll sushi, shrimp tempura crunch, pub burger, 36-hour pork ribs, steak frites, Peking duck, and shrimp fried rice.
Johnny's Chicken & Waffles
Brunch concept with music theme from Atlanta founded by singer Ne-Yo, ex-wife Crystal Renay, and reality star Karlie Redd recently made its Dallas debut at 1326 Botham Jean Blvd. It has chicken & waffles with choices from wings and tenders, with waffle flavors such as buttermilk, strawberry, red velvet, or pecan.
Kanvas Sport + Social
Elevated sports bar in Deep Ellum opened in the former Harlowe MXM space at 2823 Main St. on June 14. Founded by Kevin Kelley of Southern dining concept Kitchen + Kocktails, this new concept adds sports to the dining experience with a doughnut sandwich, wings, oysters, flamed nachos, egg rolls, and more. Kanvas also has a second level for its rooftop bar.
Mas Street Tacos
New taqueria from West End restaurateur Jay Khan serves street-style tacos and breakfast tacos. With dishes by chef Juan Sanchez, who leads the kitchen at Liam's Steakhouse, tacos aren't all that's on the menu. Meat comes either smoked or marinated, and there are quesadillas, sopas, burritos, tortas, and flautas, and all-day breakfast tacos.
Neon Cactus
Buzzy taco spot in Fairview at 241 E Stacy Rd. is in the former Wild Salsa where it offers Mexican classics, fusion dishes, and a couple meatless options: chicken tinga flautas, birria tacos, crispy orange chicken tacos, birria ramen, prickly cactus tacos, and avocado quesadilla.
Uchiko
Japanese restaurant from Austin chef Tyson Cole (Uchi) made its Plano debut June 18 inside Legacy West — the third Uchiko location in Texas. The menu features karaage-style fried chicken, smoked and cured meats, oysters, and roasted lobster. The Plano location also has a shareable family-style For the Table option.