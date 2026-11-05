Where to Eat
Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 exciting openings for November
November is here, and at CultureMap, that means it's time for the latest edition of Where to Eat, our monthly compilation of the latest, hottest, or bestest restaurants to put on your list to try.
This edition features 10 (mostly) new restaurants that have opened in recent months, with the kind of range that reveals how richly varied a dining scene Dallas has: From a Mediterranean-themed bakery to a pan-Latin restaurant-market to a chef-owned neighborhood spot to a glitzy steakhouse in the Design District.
Here's where to eat in Dallas for November 2026.
Ajeena Mediterranean Café & Bakery
Cafe in Richardson just opened in a modern space at 515 W. Campbell Rd. #109, with Mediterranean-style baked goods both sweet and savory, puff pastries, rolls, and more. (The name “Ajeena” means dough.) The menu is rooted in Palestinian and Lebanese cuisine, but with modern fusion touches. There are meat pies, spinach pies, and cheese pies, as well as feuilletée — like a square-shaped croissant — topped with options such as chicken or yogurt with za'atar. A specialty is manaeesh, a whole flatbread pizza topped with ingredients like ground meat with middle Eastern spices. There are also espresso drinks, matcha, and lattes in varieties such as cookie butter, Earl Grey, and pumpkin spice.
Barro y Fuego
Pan-Latin restaurant is now open at East Dock, the mixed-use development at 900 E. Clarendon Dr., joining Bite Sushi, Elevate Coffee, Kuluntu Bakery, and other neighbors. The restaurant is a partnership from Robert Ramirez, a 25-year veteran of the restaurant design business who helped develop East Dock; and Eric Spigner, former chef at Nova Oak Cliff, and contestant on the Food Network show Chopped in 2021. Their menu features parrilladas, or grilled meats; plus boneless beef ribs with plantains, chicken confit over red rice with collard greens, and pork belly with sweet potato puree. A full bar serves cocktails such as Negroni verde, caipirinha, and espresso martinis. The restaurant also houses a market with clay pots for sale.
Braised
Takeout-only restaurant in an offbeat semi-industrial location at 1499 Regal Row #205 boasts celebrity ties to popular influencer Keith Lee: The restaurant is from his brother Kevin, a former international martial arts star who first founded Braised as a food truck in South Florida before expanding to this brick & mortar. Signature dishes include braised oxtail and beef short ribs, along with lamb chops, cheddar biscuit chicken pot pie, lasagna bites, and hachis parmentier, the French version of shepherd's pie, featuring seasoned beef topped with mashed potatoes. Plus homey sides like red rice and fried corn, and peach cobbler for dessert. Catering is a big part of their business but they're open for takeout Monday-Saturday from 12-5 pm.
Coco’s Caribbean Haus
Caribbean restaurant opened in September in The Colony in a strip center at 4940 SH 121 #135, where founder Marsha Telfer, who moved to Texas from New York City six years ago, is serving dishes that combine Jamaican and Haitian culinary traditions. The menu includes jerk chicken, Haitian fried turkey, whole fried snapper, rice & peas, plantain cups with shrimp, oxtail mac pot pie, and Jamaican patties — which are empanada-like pastries with a spicy ground beef filling. They do their own version of the trendy birria taco but with oxtails. Coco Caribbean is Telfer's second restaurant venture; in 2023, she co-founded Reggae Jerk Grill in McKinney.
Patatas bravas at IsbellaPhoto courtesy of Isbella
Isbella
New restaurant in a cool '50s building in Duncanville is from husband-and-wife Matt Balke and Corey McCombs, who've racked up numerous awards for their beloved Oak Cliff restaurant Encina. In October, the couple opened this spinoff in a former fiire station with a casual-but-upscale menu of vaguely Southern dishes such as chicken-fried steak, goat guisado tacos, shrimp & grits, black-eyed pea hummus, brisket & cheddar croquettes, and chopped cheese steak sandwich. The restaurant, which seems poised to become a neighborhood staple like Encina, comes via a partnership with the Duncanville Economic Development Corporation and award-winning developer Monte Anderson, whose urban renewal feats include Tyler Station and the Texas Theatre.
Juliet
Upscale steakhouse from Houston is now open in the Design District where it's bringing its trademark "cinematic" approach to the same-old-steakhouse genre with film-themed touches such as the entrance that resembles a movie theater and movie posters hung on interior walls. Juliet takes a page from Nusr-Et, the steakhouse owned by chef Nusret 'Salt Bae' Gökçe, with its gold-wrapped, 24-oz tomahawk ribeye priced at $325, apparently uncowed by Nusr-Et's hasty demise. Other dishes on its crowd-pleasing menu include crab cakes, wedge salad, sushi, Prime steaks, sea bass, fried chicken, and fettucine alfredo, plus twists on steakhouse sides such as candied marshmallow sweet potato and miso mushrooms.
Page 3 Eatery
Indian restaurant which opened in fall 2025 at The Hub 121 in McKinney is abuzz thanks to its hip take on Indian food, cocktails, and stylish decor. Their menu is informed by the flavors of two regions: Lucknow, the city in northern India that's home to founding chef Anshul Singhal; and Mumbai (formerly known as Bombay), home to young executive chef Mayur Mahtre. They infuse media-savvy wit on tempting-sounding dishes such as Celebrity Scoop Arancini, a fusion take on arancini combining rajma chawal (curried kidney beans) with cheese and cranberry chutney; Paparazzi Palak — battered fried spinach topped with yogurt; and Runway Papdi Couture, with a crisp papdi wafer topped with potato and green chickpea curry.
Tin Star Tacos & Tequila
New restaurant in McKinney is actually a revival of a trailblazing chain founded in Dallas in 1999 which sputtered to an end in 2013. This reboot resurrects best-sellers from the original Tin Star menu including the fan-favorite Cheeseburger Taco, as well as the OG #9 with chicken; kimchi taco; and portabella mushroom taco. New items include the Steakhouse Burger Taco with bacon and fried onions. In 2019, Tin Star founder Rich Hicks, who also founded the Pie Tap pizza chain as well as Evelyn steakhouse in the Design District, went on to debut another taco concept called Taco Lingo. It also had a cheeseburger taco, but it closed at the end of 2025.
San-Dough sandwich at Urban Tandoori PizzaUrban Tandoori Pizza
Trapèze
Sultry new bar and bistro is now open on the west end of the Bishop Arts District, with a goal to provide a place where customers can "eat, drink, listen to music, and lose track of time." Owners Peter Novotny and Dan Murry, who also own Ruins and Armoury D.E., two venues in Deep Ellum, envision Trapèze as a bohemian artist’s enclave, drawing inspiration from French bohemian bars and cabarets. The cuisine is French, with old-school classics like French onion soup, oysters with leeks, steak au poivre, a burger, and duck confit poutine. The bar is Franco-focused as well with cognac, absinthe cocktails, aperitifs, and an all-French selection of wines.
Urban Tandoori Pizza
New restaurant in Richardson, serving pizzas, sandwiches, and wings, joins a growing trend of pizzerias that feature Indian/global toppings. Their pizzas include one topped with butter chicken, the classic Indian dish, on puffy, brick-oven-baked Neapolitan-style crust. Or the Carnivoro, a meat-eater pie with beef pepperoni, Bihari kabab, charcoal-smoked chicken, hot peppers, onion, and "UT Special white sauce" — their address at 1403 E. Campbell Rd. #108 is near the University of Texas at Dallas is nearby. In addition to pizza, they do "San-Dough" sandwiches on folded pizza crust with fillings such as Caesar cutlet or vegetarian Garden. The menu is also 100 percent halal, another growing trend.