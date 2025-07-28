Coffee News
White Rhino Coffee to close Garland location after only 2 years
A high-profile coffee shop in Garland is closing: White Rhino Coffee at 5325 N. President George Bush Hwy. #200, in Garland, is closing after two years. According to the shop, the last day open is July 31.
They offered little detail about the closure, other than the date and a thank you.
“Closing permanently effective July 31st. Garland, thank you for every cup shared, every conversation sparked, and every bit of community you brought through our doors," their notice read.
Garland residents offered some theories including the plethora of coffee places that have opened in the immediate area including a new Starbucks across 190, and a Black Rock that opened in front of Walmart. More than one blamed the location, stating that White Rhino's drive thru was kind of hidden and harder to get to.
Garland also boasts local favorites like Rosalind Coffee on the square, Cafe Frida, and Pink Coffee.
Garland was part of the White Rhino Coffee chain, founded by Chris Parvin in Cedar Hill in 2007. Parvin wanted to create a space where community members could get a cup of craft coffee and connect with neighbors. Since opening, the chain has expanded to 14 locations; Garland was the 11th location when it opened in December 2023.
The chain has had some expansions and closures, including adding a cafe inside the Oak Cliff roastery, which offers coffee roasting tours, classes, and tastings of experimental flavors. The most recent opening is a location at Cypress Waters, inside a conference room, which opened in 2025.
The cafe's menu featured drip coffee, espresso shots, cold brew, lattes, cappuccinos, matcha lattes, and chai. They also do a seasonal selection, with cozy flavors like the chumpkin, a pumpkin spiced chai latte, or the spiced Mexican mocha, or summer items like iced strawberry pistachio latte and an earl grey loaf.
Some of their food items included cinnamon rolls, breakfast tacos, and maple-glazed chicken biscuits.
White Rhino Coffee was also nominated as one of the best coffee shops in Dallas for CultureMap Dallas' Tastemaker Awards in 2025.