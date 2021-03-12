6 new Dallas charity fetes and fundraisers reveal pandemic-safer plans

Dallas-area nonprofits have been getting creative to present fundraising events for the past year. Ever since coronavirus began forcing big gatherings to cancel in March 2020, gala auctions have gone virtual, pre-recorded luncheons and fashion shows have streamed, and a few popular parties have turned into TV events with celebrity hosts.

One thing hasn't changed: The organizations' need to raise funds to provide critical services to the community. In fact, their need is greater than ever now.

Below are the latest nonprofit events being held in more pandemic-friendly formats (find previously announced events here, here, and here). Here's what they're doing and how to join in — even from home.

33rd Annual Jim Bradshaw Memorial Stars in Recovery, April 15

The Annual Jim Bradshaw Memorial Stars in Recovery event will feature a conversation with singer/songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard. The afternoon event, chaired by Shauna Jenkins, will be offered both live and virtually from Artspace111 in Fort Worth. Proceeds will benefit the Recovery Resource Council, which assists individuals and families struggling with alcohol, substance misuse, and trauma. Virtual tickets are $100, and in-person tickets are $200. For more information and tickets, visit the website.

Girls on the Run presents Run for Her Virtual Community 5K, April 24-25

Girls on the Run of the DFW Metroplex will present the Run for Her Virtual Community 5K, in which participants can run, walk, bike, stroll, or roll. Participants can choose their own route, race date, and time on April 24 or 25 to support their local nonprofit chapter of Girls on the Run, a physical activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in 3rd to 8th grade. Registration includes an event T-shirt, medal, and race bib. The race packet can be shipped or in-person pick up will be available on April 17 and April 22, with details provided at registration. For more information and registration, $40, visit the website.

Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Virtual Home Tour, April 24

The annual Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society Home Tour will go entirely virtual beginning at 10 am Saturday, April 24 and continuing for 48 hours. Traditionally, the PCHPS spring events also feature a Distinguished Speaker Luncheon and Classic and Antique Car Show. Due to COVID-19, those events will be moved to fall 2021. Tish Key is the event chair, and Jan and Trevor Rees-Jones are honorary chairs. Polly McKeithen and Jana Paul are co-presidents of PCHPS. One of the highlights of the tour will be the Williams House, which the Rees-Joneses purchased to save from demolition, and is featured in the new book A House for Texas. Virtual tour tickets are $20, with a VIP "Patron Porch Party" level available for $250. For more information and tickets, visit www.pchps.org.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s annual Savor the Symphony, April 29

Savor the Symphony will be a hybrid event this year. Ticket holders have two choices: They can enjoy a champagne reception, seated wine dinner, and wine auction in person at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas; or they can opt to have their three-course dinner and wines delivered to their home with the event program streamed directly to them. The program will feature two past chairs of Savor the Symphony who also happen to be the owners of Texas wineries: Rose Mary Gatlin from Inwood Estates Winery and Nan Michelle Anderson of Triple N Ranch Winery. Honorary chair is Roberta Corbett, and event chair is Sharon Ballew; Anne Ligon is the DSOL President. Proceeds will benefit the Dallas Symphony Orchestra education and outreach programs. Virtual tickets (no dinner) are $100, and additional patron levels begin at $275. For more information and tickets, visit dallassymphonyleague.com.

Texas Women’s Foundation Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration, April 29

The virtual Texas Women’s Foundation’s Leadership Forum & Awards Celebration will honor the recipients of its 2021 Maura Women Helping Women and Young Leader Awards, which recognize leaders who have positively impacted the lives of women and girls. The event’s keynote speaker is Adriana Gascoigne, author of Tech Boss Lady and founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. The honorees are Trisha Cunningham, Jin-Ya Huang, Revati “Rani” Puranik, Judy Treviño, Cheryl Polote Williamson, Diana Mao, and Kim Roxie, and event chairs are Hattie Hill and Jana Etheridge. Attendees will select and join one of the breakout Leadership Forums, featuring a moderated discussion with the award recipients about key issues and their own pathways to leadership. There will be opportunities for event attendees to interact and participate. The event begins at 10 am, and tickets, $42, are available at txwfleadership.org.

Resource Center presents Toast To Life Venetian Carnival, May 1

Resource Center’s 23rd annual Toast To Life Venetian Carnival, presented by ASP Cares Pharmacy, will be a virtual event featuring streamed tunes by DJ Blake Ward, entertainment, and a silent auction. The event will be hosted by Steve Kemble and co-chaired by Brittanie Buchanan Oleniczak and Darin Kunz. It begins at 7 pm. All proceeds benefit services and programs of the Resource Center, which empowers the LGBTQ communities and all people affected by HIV. Admission is free. For more information, visit the website.