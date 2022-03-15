Jewel tones bloom at vibrant and vital Dallas Museum of Art luncheon

Some of Dallas' most philanthropically minded flitted and fluttered over to the Dallas Museum of Art on March 7 for this year's Art in Bloom luncheon, which had the theme "Art of the Jewel."

Hosted by the Dallas Museum of Art League and presented by Lone Star Monarchs, The Adleta Corporation, and Debbie Heller Myers, the sold-out fundraiser supports the Dallas Museum of Art's educations programs as well as the DMA League's Floral Endowment.

Event chair Sila Grogan, co-chair Pat McDonough, and honorary chair Peggy Sewell welcomed guests to the late-morning reception in the museum concourse, where they could sip champagne while mingling and viewing items in the live auction.

Then attendees were whisked into the Horchow Auditorium for a special presentation by internationally acclaimed jewelry designer Paula Crevoshay, whose exhibition "The Shape of Matter: Through An Artist’s Eye" is on display at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science through April 20.

Crevoshay charmed the crowd with up-close images of some of her favorite pieces of jewelry and the elements of nature that inspired each design.

Her special presentation concluded with the introduction of the inaugural members of the Circle of Gems, individuals whose contributions for this year's Art in Bloom have bolstered the Dallas Museum of Art League's ability to support the DMA.

The 2022 Circle of Gems members are: Dianne Adleta, Barbara Bigham, Meghan Boyett, Ann Brookshire, Regina Bruce, Nancy Lieberman, Penny Loyd, Christine McKenny, Debbie Heller Myers, and Dr. Carla Russo. Each Gem wore jewelry hand-selected by Crevoshay, with hair and makeup styled by Felini.

Grogan's daughter, Susan Foote Burke, closed the show wearing a stunning pair of amethyst, opal, and tourmaline Crevoshay earrings that were available in the live auction.

The event then moved to the Hamon Atrium, which had been transformed by Garden Gate floral designer Junior Villanueva in collaboration with decorations chair Stacey McCord. Three works from the DMA's permanent collection were on display alongside floral arrangements, also created by Villanueva, as a floral interpretation of each work of art.

A delicious lunch from Sodexo Catering Services included a first course of artisan spring mixed greens with blood orange wedges, candied pecans, sun-dried cherries, and goat cheese with a raspberry chipotle vinaigrette and garnished with a purple and white edible flower, followed by a duet entree of petite herb-crusted Angus beef filet paired with pan-seared halibut, served with a coffee-vanilla beurre blanc on a bed of roasted vegetable orzo and topped with grilled green asparagus.

As the dessert trio of a mini passion fruit bomb, a gold dusted strawberry champagne mini bundt cake, and a pistachio macaron sprinkled with colorful candied gems was enjoyed, Heritage Auctions auctioneer Samantha Robinson got the bidding going on fabulous live auction packages curated by live auction and raffle chairs Lilli Braniff and Joni Krieg.

These included a new Hermes Avalon blanket, lunch, and a private tour of Crevoshay's exhibition at the Perot Museum; an original abstract realism painting donated by artist Rosi Roth; and a four-night stay at the luxury beachfront Villa Rocas in Pescadero, Mexico. The latter two items were graciously donated twice to the delight of all the bidders.

The 18 raffle prizes ranged from an original sculpture by artist George Tobolowsky, a $1,000 restaurant gift card, and two tickets to the upcoming DMA Cartier exhibition opening reception to a three-night stay in a private residence in Ormond Beach, Florida; a $2,000 gift certificate courtesy of Eiseman Jewels; and a "dine around Dallas package."

Spotted in the crowd were notable attendees Avril Foote, Martin Bell, Susan Owen, Doris Bohl, Carol Donnally, Gowri Sharma, Marcia Dunn, Nancy Fizwater, Peggy Zadina, Suzette Derrick, Doris Jacobs, Kunthear Mam-Douglas, Fran Cashen, Janis Cravens, Dian Moore, Dana Moore, Juli Harrison, Jill Braniff, Cindy Williams, Susan Fisk, Nancy Cates, and Pat Altshuler. Also in attendance were Agustín Arteaga, director of Dallas Museum of Art, and Linda Silver, chief executive officer of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

Since 1983, the Dallas Museum of Art League has provided volunteer work for the museum, approximately 100 art acquisitions, and the support of key endowment funds.