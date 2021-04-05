The latest Dallas spring charity soirees to reveal pandemic-safer plans

Although things are starting to feel "pre-pandemic normal" as more Dallas-Fort Worth residents get vaccinated against COVID-19, large gatherings still aren't safely feasible. So local nonprofits continue to come up with creative ways to raise important funds for their operations and services. Below are the newest ones to announce pandemic-safer plans — outdoor events, live streams, and some hybrid happenings. (You'll find more here, here, and here.) Click to join in the fun they have planned for good causes.

RB Charity 15 golf tournament series, April 10-September 25

While an outdoor golf tournament isn't necessarily a "pandemic pivot," the RB Charity 15 event raises money for other nonprofits that have not been able to raise as much for themselves during the COVID-19 crisis. Last year, the series raised over $100,000 for 10 North Texas charities suffering the financial effects of coronavirus, and this year, it seeks to raise at least $150,000 for 15 nonprofits throughout Jack and Wise counties. The first tournament takes place Saturday, April 10, benefiting Casa of Wise and Jack Counties. Events are then scheduled through September 25 — all at the top-rated RB Golf Club & Resort in Runaway Bay. The highest scoring tournament players at each tournament will be invited to compete for $15,000 in prize money at the second annual RB Golf Club & Resort Invitational in October. The entry fee for each tournament is $100-$250. For more details and to sign up, visit www.rbgolf.com/charity15.

The Firehouse Theatre Dream Big Virtual Gala, April 18

The Firehouse Theatre's one-night-only "Dream Big" Gala will stream at 7 pm Sunday, April 18. In addition to a variety of performances, a silent auction, and donor-sponsored song dedications, patrons will enjoy the unveiling of six musicals coming to the new season, as well as information about The Firehouse Theatre University – an expanded education initiative – led by Broadway’s Ashley Kate Adams. Master of ceremonies Craig Boleman will lead an evening full of performances by top-notch Dallas actors including Owen Beans, Nick Hill, Bethany Lorentzen, Tomas Moquete, Jamie Perrin, Lauren Scott, Lindsey Kay Smith, Jason Craig West, Katie Moyes Williams, and more. The theater will also host a VIP Watch Party in the ballroom at The Victoria Restaurant, where attendees will be expected to follow specific Risk Mitigation and Code of Conduct protocols. Tickets to the VIP Watch Party (including dinner) are $70 for an individual, $125 for a couple, and $350 for a table for six. Tickets to stream the gala are $15 for a single stream and $25 for a family stream. More information and tickets on the website.

Dwell with Dignity Thrift Studio Live, April 19-30

Dwell with Dignity's popular Thrift Studio, one of the first events to go virtual last year, is returning as a hybrid experience in 2021. The spring edition of the charity shopping event will offer both in-person shopping and inspiring vignettes created by interior designer Zara Taitt, on April 19-30. Guests can shop virtually 24/7 at www.thriftstudio.com/live or in-person at a West Village pop-up shop at 3700 McKinney Ave. Store hours will be 10 am-4 pm Thursday through Saturday, and by appointment at info@dwellwithdignity.org. Masks are required, and social distancing encouraged. Both shopping experiences will feature artfully designed vignettes and unique home décor items. Pieces will be available to purchase at extreme discounts with all proceeds benefiting Dwell with Dignity’s mission to transform lives through design for those struggling with homelessness and poverty. Additionally, Thrift Studio Live will showcase designers of color; the talent will be curated by celebrity interior designer Nikki Chu. A special, pre-Earth Day shopping event will take place 5-7 pm April 21. For more information, visit www.dwellwithdignity.org.

Turtle Creek Conservancy's Day at the Races Hybrid Event, May 1

After last year's successful "Derby in a Box" at-home event, Turtle Creek Conservancy is making this year's Day at the Races party a hybrid fundraiser. Patrons can enjoy the Kentucky Derby-themed fete two ways. 1) The “Derby in a Box” can be ordered and picked up or delivered at home so virtual attendees can host their own Derby party and watch the live event broadcast from Turtle Creek Park. 2) Those who want to venture out can head to Turtle Creek Park with or without their "Derby in a Box" kit and picnic without watching the live stream. The streamed event will include a hat contest, live and silent auctions, running of Kentucky Derby, and more. “Derby in a Box” includes biscuits with ham, smoked salmon, cheese and cracker platter, macarons, mini Kentucky Derby pies, mini bourbon for Mint Juleps, and more. Each box serves two to four people and costs $150. Buy the boxes and find out more on the website.

Dallas Summer Musicals' Virtual Fun Run "Bolt to Broadway and Back," May 8-31

Dallas Summer Musicals' first-ever virtual fun run and step challenge will take place in May with a goal to raise $15,000 and complete 3,000 miles, equaling one round trip from the Music Hall at Fair Park to Times Square in New York City and back. All proceeds will support DSM’s Give A Kid A Seat, a fundraising campaign that provides thousands of youth from underserved communities in North Texas free and subsidized tickets to attend DSM’s Broadway shows. The race officially begins May 8, and participants can register now until the final day of the race, May 31. The fun run and step challenge can be completed from any location and miles can be tracked via fitness devices or entered manually. Steps from other activities like the elliptical, biking, golfing count, too. The grand prize is a trip to New York City. For more information and registration, visit the website.