Junior League of Dallas says 'cheers' to 100 years at glittering gala

As the grand finale to a week-long celebration of 100 years of service, the Junior League of Dallas threw an Art Nouveau-inspired soiree on April 23 that included cocktails, dinner, dancing, and plenty of sparkles and smiles.

Presented by the Sewell Family and held at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, the Centennial Gala began with a cocktail reception where guests could trace JLD's social, civic, and charitable impact on the city of Dallas.

JLD president Christa Sanford kicked off the event with opening remarks, welcoming guests and thanking Centennial co-chairs Andrea Cheek and Margo Goodwin for their collective efforts in planning the 100th anniversary celebration.

Sanford also recognized the current board of directors, the Leadership Council, and all former JLD presidents in attendance.

Before dinner, guests were treated to a performance by dancers from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Before opening the dance floor, Cheek and Goodwin raised their glasses and led the audience in a Champagne toast and rendition of "Happy Birthday," followed by a rush of shiny gold confetti falling across the stage.

Guests then hit the dance floor to groove to the upbeat, lively tunes from Stratosphere, a 16-piece dance band performing under Jordan Kahn, sponsored by Dallas Southwest Osteopathic Physicians.

Wrapping up the evening, the JLD offered a raffle featuring such items as a $5,000 gift card to Central Market, a $5,000 PlainsCapital debit card, a $5,000 Dillard's gift card, a $5,000 dress credit to Patti Flowers, and a Bachendorf's Lisa Nik necklace valued at $4,620.

Spotted among the crowd of celebrants were Lauren Maggard, Katie Robbins, Angie Kadesky, Melissa Sherrill Martin, Daniella Giglio, Lora Farris, JB Hayes, Joanna Clarke, Nancy Gopez, Kristin Casner, Brooke Bailey, Elizabeth Dacus, Elizabeth Post, Laura Johnson, Erin Pope, Allison Conway, Megan Pharis, Meredith Mosley, Junior League of Dallas Centennial Milestones Luncheon co-chairs Isabell Novakov Higginbotham and Lydia Novakov, and John Lill and 2022 Sustainer of the Year Veletta Forsythe Lill.

Founded in 1922, the JLD is one of the largest Junior Leagues in the world, as well as the largest and oldest training organization for women in Dallas. Active members range in age from 22 to 49, with approximately 85 percent percent of women employed outside of the home.

The JLD provides leadership opportunities to nearly 5,000 women each year through more than 26,000 cumulative hours of experiential and formal training. Uniquely member-run, the JLD provides over 130,000 hours in volunteer service and approximately $1 million in funding to area nonprofits each year.