Home » Society
Girl power

Compelling Dallas luncheon raises vital funds to help women overcome addiction

Dallas luncheon raises vital funds to help women overcome addiction

By
Leslie Kramer, Catherine Griffith, Lili Luth
Leslie Kramer, Catherine Griffith, Lili Luth  Photo by Shana Anderson
Claire Collins, Lyndsay Hopper, Taylor Anne Ramsey, Heather Emmanuel Ormand
Claire Collins, Lyndsay Hopper, Taylor Anne Ramsey, Heather Emmanuel Ormand Photo by Shana Anderson
Louise Hallam Collins, Oliver Collins, Rachel Johnson
Louise Hallam Collins, Oliver Collins, Rachel Johnson Photo by Shana Anderson
Angie Waghorne, Carolyn Waghorne, Abby Rinkle
Angie Waghorne, Carolyn Waghorne, Abby Rinkle Photo by Shana Anderson
Angie Hayes, Becca Crowell, Karla Medina
Angie Hayes, Becca Crowell, Karla Medina  Photo by Shana Anderson
Kunthear Mam-Douglas; Lauren Gillette, Anna Berman
Kunthear Mam-Douglas, Lauren Gillette, Anna Berman  Photo by Shana Anderson
Jade Rose, Tyler Rose
Jade Rose, Tyler Rose Photo by Shana Anderson
Elizabeth Cooper, Harriet Jeffers, Laura Jeffers
Elizabeth Cooper, Harriet Jeffers, Laura Jeffers Photo by Shana Anderson
Lindsey Sanders, Karen Luter
Lindsey Sanders, Karen Luter  Photo by Shana Anderson
Vicki Russell, Robin Bagwell, Chari Singleton, Nancy Zogg
Vicki Russell, Robin Bagwell, Chari Singleton, Nancy Zogg Photo by Shana Anderson
Debbie Murray, Cindi Tesseneer, Debbie Wimpee, Jeanne Lewis, Alicia Cassity, Regina Bruce
Debbie Murray, Cindi Tesseneer, Debbie Wimpee, Jeanne Lewis, Alicia Cassity, Regina Bruce Photo by Shana Anderson
Leslie Kramer, Catherine Griffith, Lili Luth
Claire Collins, Lyndsay Hopper, Taylor Anne Ramsey, Heather Emmanuel Ormand
Louise Hallam Collins, Oliver Collins, Rachel Johnson
Angie Waghorne, Carolyn Waghorne, Abby Rinkle
Angie Hayes, Becca Crowell, Karla Medina
Kunthear Mam-Douglas; Lauren Gillette, Anna Berman
Jade Rose, Tyler Rose
Elizabeth Cooper, Harriet Jeffers, Laura Jeffers
Lindsey Sanders, Karen Luter
Vicki Russell, Robin Bagwell, Chari Singleton, Nancy Zogg
Debbie Murray, Cindi Tesseneer, Debbie Wimpee, Jeanne Lewis, Alicia Cassity, Regina Bruce

What: Mother's May Brunch benefiting Nexus Recovery Center

Where: Dallas Country Club

The 411: The country club ballroom was abuzz with excitement May 21, as the beloved Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center luncheon that celebrates mothers, grandmothers, and mother-figures attracted a sold-out crowd. 

Brunch chair Louise Hallam Collins welcomed guests, and Nexus CEO Heather Ormand underscored the organization's mission to ensure that mothers with substance use disorder can receive needed services to rebuild their lives and heal alongside their families.

After a delectable brunch, patrons heard from speaker Jade Rose, a 32-year-old mother of three, whose 8-year-old son Tyler joined her onstage. She gave a powerful account of her journey through drug addiction and recovery. In the most touching moment of the day, Tyler spoke up to say how much he loved his mom and how much he appreciated Nexus' help for her and their family; the entire audience stood, giving a tearful and rousing round of applause.

“This is why I do this,” said Auxiliary president, Lauren Gillette as she took the stage. She announced that honorary chairs Laura Jeffers and her mother, Harriet Jeffers, had made a $10,000 challenge gift, which prompted patrons to picked up their phones and filled in the forms to donate.

Since 1971, Nexus Recovery Center has helped thousands of Dallas-area women and their children along the path to recovery from substance use disorders. This year, the nonprofit is celebrating 51 years of transforming lives.

Who: Leslie Kramer, Catherine Griffith, Lili Luth, Angie Waghorne, Carolyn Waghorne, Abby Rinkle, Oliver Collins, Rachel Johnson, Claire Collins, Lyndsay Hopper, Taylor Anne Ramsey, Vicki Russell, Robin Bagwell, Chari Singleton, Nancy Zogg, Kunthear Mam-Douglas, Anna Berman, Elizabeth Cooper, Angie Hayes, Becca Crowell, Karla Medina, Debbie Murray, Cindi Tesseneer, Debbie Wimpee, Jeanne Lewis, Alicia Cassity, and Regina Bruce

Read These Next
John and Kelly Pool
Colorful Dallas fundraising fiesta benefits Ronald McDonald House kids
0012, RodeoHouston, Kenny Chesney concert, March 2013
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Helen Hunt
Actress Helen Hunt champions 'circle of women' at Dallas luncheon