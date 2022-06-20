Compelling Dallas luncheon raises vital funds to help women overcome addiction

What: Mother's May Brunch benefiting Nexus Recovery Center

Where: Dallas Country Club

The 411: The country club ballroom was abuzz with excitement May 21, as the beloved Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center luncheon that celebrates mothers, grandmothers, and mother-figures attracted a sold-out crowd.

Brunch chair Louise Hallam Collins welcomed guests, and Nexus CEO Heather Ormand underscored the organization's mission to ensure that mothers with substance use disorder can receive needed services to rebuild their lives and heal alongside their families.

After a delectable brunch, patrons heard from speaker Jade Rose, a 32-year-old mother of three, whose 8-year-old son Tyler joined her onstage. She gave a powerful account of her journey through drug addiction and recovery. In the most touching moment of the day, Tyler spoke up to say how much he loved his mom and how much he appreciated Nexus' help for her and their family; the entire audience stood, giving a tearful and rousing round of applause.

“This is why I do this,” said Auxiliary president, Lauren Gillette as she took the stage. She announced that honorary chairs Laura Jeffers and her mother, Harriet Jeffers, had made a $10,000 challenge gift, which prompted patrons to picked up their phones and filled in the forms to donate.

Since 1971, Nexus Recovery Center has helped thousands of Dallas-area women and their children along the path to recovery from substance use disorders. This year, the nonprofit is celebrating 51 years of transforming lives.

Who: Leslie Kramer, Catherine Griffith, Lili Luth, Angie Waghorne, Carolyn Waghorne, Abby Rinkle, Oliver Collins, Rachel Johnson, Claire Collins, Lyndsay Hopper, Taylor Anne Ramsey, Vicki Russell, Robin Bagwell, Chari Singleton, Nancy Zogg, Kunthear Mam-Douglas, Anna Berman, Elizabeth Cooper, Angie Hayes, Becca Crowell, Karla Medina, Debbie Murray, Cindi Tesseneer, Debbie Wimpee, Jeanne Lewis, Alicia Cassity, and Regina Bruce.