Fashionistas live la dolce vita at Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas events

Known as the unofficial opener of fall gala season in Dallas, Crystal Charity Ball's Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas event has become so popular that this year it was done in shifts.

The traditional morning gathering at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center was followed by an evening assembly, both of which began with a Champagne and Aperol spritz reception and finished with a daring fashion show from Dolce & Gabbana.

Fashion show chair Jennifer Dix joined various brand representatives to welcome the large crowds to the third floor, which had been transformed to highlight D&G's breezy blue and white summer collection and new Casa home line, which is exclusively available at this particular location until November 1.

We also got to see the designs on this year's Ten Best Dressed honorees, who — besides being incredibly stylish — have displayed impressive philanthropic chops over the past year.

Strutting the runway were Marybeth Conlon, Tiffany Divis, Monica Eastin, Libby Hegi, Kim Hext, Meredith Land, Karla McKinley, Anne McPherson, Amy Prestidge, and Kim Quinn.

This year's Hall of Fame honoree is Pat McEvoy, and the event's honorary chair Gene Jones walked on the arm of her husband, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Supporters in the crowd included Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Maria Netzer, Dana Edwards, Lara Osler, Emma Pate, Jenise Young, Lianne Bernstein, Barbie Cordier, Louise LaManna, Elva Firstenberg, Karen Pancorvo, Jordan Ramirez, Brooke Noffsinger, Taylor Angulo, Molly Ray, Amanda Markwald, Luane McWhorter, Michaela Dyer, Layne Pitzer, and Joan Eleazer.

Then it was time for a glimpse at Dolce & Gabbana's fall 2022 ready to wear collection, which sported sharp silhouettes, playful faux fur, and futuristic vibes.

A light meal leaned into the designers' Italian roots, with bottles of olive oil on each table and bruschetta, focaccia, and cannoli on the plates.

As guests departed, they were encouraged to take home a D&G candle from the new home line.

The independent nonprofit's grand finale, the Crystal Charity Ball, is set for December 3 at the Hilton Anatole.

Chaired by Susan Farris, the ball is both an opportunity for Dallasites to dress to the nines and a reason to celebrate the independent nonprofit's beneficiaries.

Since 1952, Crystal Charity Ball has distributed more than $175 million to the children of Dallas County. The 2022 fundraising goal of $7,180,555 will benefit eight beneficiaries in the areas of health, education, and social services.

The 2022 recipients include:

The Agape Clinic ($550,000)

Baylor Oral Health Foundation ($1,602,596)

Behind Every Door ($692,244)

Educational First Steps ($500,000)

Family Compass ($899,665)

Hope Supply Co. ($770,028)

Southwestern Medical Foundation for the benefit of UT Southwestern Medical Center ($960,000)

The Crystal Charity Ball 70th Anniversary Project