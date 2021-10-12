$3.3 million Dallas benefit with favorite governor's daughter shatters Planned Parenthood record

What: Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas 31st Annual Dallas Awards

Where: Winspear Opera House

The 411: In a year that continues to challenge women’s health in Texas, supporters rallied and raised a record $3.3 million for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas at the annual fundraising event on September 23. That's a full $2 million more than the event's fundraising total in 2020.

In light of ongoing coronavirus concerns, rather than the usual luncheon, the awards — co-chaired by Katherine Perot Reeves and Anne Clayton Vroom — were held in the morning at the Winspear Opera House, with a virtual viewing option offered at home. The event opened with a rousing version of “Girl On Fire” performed by Benita Arterberry from the Voices of Light Gospel Choir that brought the crowd to its feet.

Guests were seated for a conversation with women’s rights icon and daughter of beloved late Texas Gov. Ann Richards, Cecile Richards, moderated by Matrice Ellis Kirk.

At one point Kirk asked Richards, “What’s next for you?” and someone in the audience shouted, "Run for Governor!”

Sponsors and loyal supporters had gathered the night before the Winspear event in the home of Anne Clayton and Bunky Vroom for a VIP reception, where Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas CEO Ken Lambrecht presented Sally Dunning with the 2021 Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award for her impact on the lives of Texans through her tireless efforts in advancing the mission of Planned Parenthood.

Several Dallas restaurants — including El Bolero, Georgie, Grange Hall, Hawthorn, Jose, Le Bilboquet, Lovers Seafood Market, PakPao, Nonna, and Up on Knox — also donated a percentage of post-event brunch revenue to Planned Parenthood.

All of the efforts generated record funds that will will be used to help provide essential healthcare and health education services to women, men, and young people. Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas supports more than 85,000 Central and North Texans each year in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Corsicana, Paris, Tyler, Waco, and surrounding communities.

Who: Eric Reeves, Shawn Wills, JoAnn Jenkins, Judge Clay Jenkins, Carolyn Perot Rathjen, Margot Perot, Jennifer Karol, Kara Goss, Selwyn Razor, Lisa Kraus, DJ Lucy Wrubel, Raquel Alvarenga, Brent Becker, Charlie Gearing, and Rachael Gearing.