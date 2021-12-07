Home » Society
Fashion queens

Regal gowns take the crown on Dallas' best dressed at Crystal Charity Ball 2021

Regal gowns take crown on Dallas' best dressed at Crystal Charity Ball

By
Katherine Patrick, Vera Pitman, Nardos Imam, Delayna Minter, Haley March
Katherine Peck, Vera Pitman, Nardos Imam, Delayna Minter, Haley March Photo by Ashley Gongora
Toni Munoz-Hunt
Toni Munoz-Hunt (in Nha Khanh) Photo by Ashley Gongora
Sebastian Cartade, Zuzu Cartade
Sebastian Cartade, Zuzu Cartade Photo by Ashley Gongora
Katherine Coker, Tavia Hunt, Gracie Hunt
Katherine Coker, Tavia Hunt (in Alexander Vauthier), Gracie Hunt Photo by Ashley Gongora
Wanda Fearing, Dean Fearing
Wanda Fearing, Dean Fearing Photo by Ashley Gongora
Ciara Cooley, Hunt Biggers
Ciara Cooley, Hunt Biggers Photo by Ashley Gongora
Lisa Cooley, Clay Cooley
Lisa Cooley, Clay Cooley Photo by Ashley Gongora
Misty Smathers, Steven Smathers
Misty Smathers, Steven Smathers Photo by Ashley Gongora
Christy Berry
Christy Berry (in Nardos). Photo by Ashley Gongora
Charmaine Tang, Jennifer Chandler
Charmaine Tang (in Marchesa), Jennifer Chandler (in Terry Costa) Photo by Ashley Gongora
Chris Haugh, Robyn Haugh
Chris Haugh, Robyn Haugh (in Mac Duggal) Photo by Ashley Gongora
Leigh Ann Haugh, Joanna Clarke
Leigh Ann Haugh (in Retrofete), Joanna Clarke (in Halston) Photo by Ashley Gongora
Nardos Imam, Penny Fuller
Nardos Imam, Penny Fuller (both in Nardos) Photo by Ashley Gongora
Tracy Davy, Darryl Davy
Tracy Davy (in Mestiza), Darryl Davy Photo by Ashley Gongora
Amanda Shufeldt, Cara French
Amanda Shufeldt (in Antonio Melani), Cara French Photo by Ashley Gongora
Ola Fojtasek
Ola Fojtasek Photo by Ashley Gongora
Haley Arias, Katharine Newman
Haley Arias (in Retrofete), Katharine Newman (in Naeem Khan) Photo by Ashley Gongora
Karen Lock, Michael Bahar
Karen Lock (in Halston), Michael Bahar Photo by Ashley Gongora
Mike and Hanh Merriman, Nicole and Anthony Aramoonie, Elissa and Sean McClure
Mike and Hanh Merriman, Nicole and Anthony Aramoonie, Elissa and Sean McClure Photo by Ashley Gongora
Vincent Khristov, Gabriella Khristov
Vincent Khristov, Gabriella Khristov Photo by Ashley Gongora
Emily Ledet, Everette Ledet
Emily Ledet, Everette Ledet Photo by Ashley Gongora
Scott Hall, Cam Hall, Anne Davidson, Mark Porter
Scott Hall (in Stefano Ricci), Cam Hall (in Alexander McQueen), Anne Davidson, Mark Porter Photo by Ashley Gongora
Heather Molin, Michelle Lockhart
Heather Molin (in Marchesa), Michelle Lockhart Photo by Ashley Gongora
Louise Griffeth
Louise Griffeth Photo by Ashley Gongora
Cara French, Blake Stephenson
Cara French, Blake Stephenson Photo by Ashley Gongora
David Condon, Janie Condon
David Condon, Janie Condon Photo by Ashley Gongora
Leland Cook, Annabelle Cook
Leland Cook, Annabelle Cook (in Vintage Martini) Photo by Ashley Gongora
Johnnah Kersey, Christopher Kersey
Johnnah Kersey (in Teri Jon), Christopher Kersey Photo by Ashley Gongora
Katherine Patrick, Vera Pitman, Nardos Imam, Delayna Minter, Haley March
Toni Munoz-Hunt
Sebastian Cartade, Zuzu Cartade
Katherine Coker, Tavia Hunt, Gracie Hunt
Wanda Fearing, Dean Fearing
Ciara Cooley, Hunt Biggers
Lisa Cooley, Clay Cooley
Misty Smathers, Steven Smathers
Christy Berry
Charmaine Tang, Jennifer Chandler
Chris Haugh, Robyn Haugh
Leigh Ann Haugh, Joanna Clarke
Nardos Imam, Penny Fuller
Tracy Davy, Darryl Davy
Amanda Shufeldt, Cara French
Ola Fojtasek
Haley Arias, Katharine Newman
Karen Lock, Michael Bahar
Mike and Hanh Merriman, Nicole and Anthony Aramoonie, Elissa and Sean McClure
Vincent Khristov, Gabriella Khristov
Emily Ledet, Everette Ledet
Scott Hall, Cam Hall, Anne Davidson, Mark Porter
Heather Molin, Michelle Lockhart
Louise Griffeth
Cara French, Blake Stephenson
David Condon, Janie Condon
Leland Cook, Annabelle Cook
Johnnah Kersey, Christopher Kersey

The best-dressed dames in Dallas turned heads in their brilliant and breathtaking gowns at the 2021 Crystal Charity Ball on Saturday, December 4. The most smashing gala of the year finally returned to the Hilton Anatole Hotel after last year's pandemic pause.

Themed "Peace, Love, London," the fabulous fete brought out Dallas fashion queens and groovy beauties ready to walk the red carpet and rock the dance floor. (More on the actual event, to come.)

The annual gala is considered not only the grand finale of Dallas' fall social season — raising millions of dollars for local children's charities — but also the biggest fashion moment of the year.

Looks ranged from voluminous ball gowns to sleek columns. Gowns shimmered with sequins, shined with rich fabrics, and dazzled with delicate detailing, feathers, trains, and capes. The biggest trend of the night was color: bright, bold, happy-to-be-out-of-the-house-again color.

And color us Anglophiles, but it seemed that the two hues of the evening were red and blue, giving a little sartorial salute to the Union Jack flag.

Among those ravishing in red were Zuzu CartadeKaren Lock (in Halston), Tavia Hunt (in Alexander Vauthier), Annabelle Cook (in Vintage Martini), and Misty Smathers (in a vintage gown with rockin' Louboutin sequin ankle boots). Beautiful blue gowns were worn by Charmaine Tang (in Marchesa), Joanna Clarke (in Halston), Delayna Minter, Haley March, and Gabriella Khristov.

It wouldn't be Crystal Charity Ball without some glittering gold gowns, such as the stunners worn by Toni Munoz-Hunt (in Nha Khanh), Gracie Hunt, Ciara CooleyJohnnah Kersey (in Teri Jon), and Amanda Shufeldt (in Antonio Melani). Haley Arias (in Retrofete) and Katherine Peck sparkled with gold touches, too. 

Pretty as the pink peonies in the Garden Gate floral arrangements adorning the event were Lisa CooleyKatherine Coker, Anne Davidson, Leigh Ann Haugh (in Retrofete), and Elissa McClureJanie Condon, Wanda Fearing, and Vera Pitman opted for gorgeous green gowns.

Some got playful with prints and tie-dyes, such as Robyn Haugh (in black-and-white polka dot Mac Duggal with a cool Cult Gaia bag), Tracy Davy (in a green Mestiza floral print), and Heather Molin (in Marchesa blue tie-dye that looked like clouds).

Black gowns are anything but basic at Crystal Charity, as proven by Jennifer Chandler (in Terry Costa), Cara French, Blake Stephenson, Louise Griffeth, Cam Hall (in Alexander McQueen), Katharine Newman (in Naeem Khan), Nicole Aramoonie, and Michelle Lockhart.

Dallas' own superstar designer Nardos Imam is always among the best-dressed at every event she attends, and she stunned here in a white and floral gown of her creation. Penny Fuller and Christy Berry wore Nardos designs, as well.

Most on-theme award of the night goes to Ola Fojtasek's jolly red and blue gown, with the words "All you need is love" and peace signs painted on the back.

Giving a nod to that most British of accessory trends — hats — were Emily Ledet (in a red fascinator) and Hanh Merriman (going bold with a gold halo tiara).

Of course, the men looked dapper in their tuxedoes, too. A chef's kiss goes to Dean Fearing for finishing his look with a Burberry scarf. 

Read These Next
Stan and Sara Lee Gardner, Cindy and Scott Collier
Dallas Summer Musicals supporters blow us all away with $775K at gala
Travis Hollman, Stephanie Hollman, Cintia Powers, Johnny Powers
$2M mission accomplished at Dallas gala honoring military families
Woman working from home
Top spot for remote workers plugs into week's hottest Dallas headlines