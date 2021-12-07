Regal gowns take the crown on Dallas' best dressed at Crystal Charity Ball 2021

The best-dressed dames in Dallas turned heads in their brilliant and breathtaking gowns at the 2021 Crystal Charity Ball on Saturday, December 4. The most smashing gala of the year finally returned to the Hilton Anatole Hotel after last year's pandemic pause.

Themed "Peace, Love, London," the fabulous fete brought out Dallas fashion queens and groovy beauties ready to walk the red carpet and rock the dance floor. (More on the actual event, to come.)

The annual gala is considered not only the grand finale of Dallas' fall social season — raising millions of dollars for local children's charities — but also the biggest fashion moment of the year.

Looks ranged from voluminous ball gowns to sleek columns. Gowns shimmered with sequins, shined with rich fabrics, and dazzled with delicate detailing, feathers, trains, and capes. The biggest trend of the night was color: bright, bold, happy-to-be-out-of-the-house-again color.

And color us Anglophiles, but it seemed that the two hues of the evening were red and blue, giving a little sartorial salute to the Union Jack flag.

Among those ravishing in red were Zuzu Cartade, Karen Lock (in Halston), Tavia Hunt (in Alexander Vauthier), Annabelle Cook (in Vintage Martini), and Misty Smathers (in a vintage gown with rockin' Louboutin sequin ankle boots). Beautiful blue gowns were worn by Charmaine Tang (in Marchesa), Joanna Clarke (in Halston), Delayna Minter, Haley March, and Gabriella Khristov.

It wouldn't be Crystal Charity Ball without some glittering gold gowns, such as the stunners worn by Toni Munoz-Hunt (in Nha Khanh), Gracie Hunt, Ciara Cooley, Johnnah Kersey (in Teri Jon), and Amanda Shufeldt (in Antonio Melani). Haley Arias (in Retrofete) and Katherine Peck sparkled with gold touches, too.

Pretty as the pink peonies in the Garden Gate floral arrangements adorning the event were Lisa Cooley, Katherine Coker, Anne Davidson, Leigh Ann Haugh (in Retrofete), and Elissa McClure. Janie Condon, Wanda Fearing, and Vera Pitman opted for gorgeous green gowns.

Some got playful with prints and tie-dyes, such as Robyn Haugh (in black-and-white polka dot Mac Duggal with a cool Cult Gaia bag), Tracy Davy (in a green Mestiza floral print), and Heather Molin (in Marchesa blue tie-dye that looked like clouds).

Black gowns are anything but basic at Crystal Charity, as proven by Jennifer Chandler (in Terry Costa), Cara French, Blake Stephenson, Louise Griffeth, Cam Hall (in Alexander McQueen), Katharine Newman (in Naeem Khan), Nicole Aramoonie, and Michelle Lockhart.

Dallas' own superstar designer Nardos Imam is always among the best-dressed at every event she attends, and she stunned here in a white and floral gown of her creation. Penny Fuller and Christy Berry wore Nardos designs, as well.

Most on-theme award of the night goes to Ola Fojtasek's jolly red and blue gown, with the words "All you need is love" and peace signs painted on the back.

Giving a nod to that most British of accessory trends — hats — were Emily Ledet (in a red fascinator) and Hanh Merriman (going bold with a gold halo tiara).

Of course, the men looked dapper in their tuxedoes, too. A chef's kiss goes to Dean Fearing for finishing his look with a Burberry scarf.