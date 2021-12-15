Haute fall gala stars everyone who's anyone in Dallas fashion

What: Fashion Group International of Dallas Night of Stars 2021 gala

Where: Thompson Hotel

The 411: More than 250 of Dallas' chicest packed the Thompson Hotel ballroom for the Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) Night of Stars 2021 gala on Friday, November 19. They included celebrities, socialites, philanthropists, business owners, and influencers — all there to raise funds for scholarships for aspiring fashion designers and professionals.

Event chairs Ken Weber of Martini Consignment and Richard Rivas of Toni & Guy presided over the glamorous evening.

Indian-born fashion designer-to-the-stars Naeem Khan was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion. Famed interior designer Jonathan Adler (who just opened a new store in Dallas' West Village) was awarded the Career Achievement Award in Design. Photographer Gray Malin was awarded the Career Achievement Award in Photography, and restaurateur Dee Lincoln was awarded the Career Achievement Award in Business.

The highlight of the evening was a fashion show presentation by Khan. In total, the organization raised over $30,000 toward student scholarships.

FGI Dallas is part of Fashion Group International, Inc., a global, nonprofit, professional organization with more than 6,000 members representing all areas of the fashion industry. For more information about the organization, visit the website.

Who: Rhonda Sargeant Chambers, Nerissa Helpinstill, Samantha Stewart, Lizzy Savetsky, Mark Porter, Anne Davidson, Ese Azenabor, Sonya Mofor, Blake McNamara, Karis Renee, Cleo Greene, Cornelius Polk II, Leanne Locken, Heidi Dillon, Chad Collum, Steve Kemble, Venny Etienne, Meghan Shaw, Nancy Flaherty, Ben Wilcox, Chuck Steelman, Ashley Anderson Smith, Scott Kehn, Steve Rahhel, Sonia Lovett, David Tillman, Daryl Antoine, June Fouche, Don Gaiser, Cristina Graham, Shariq Kahn, Amber Griffin, Ken Downing, Cynthia Smoot, Doug Cochran, Lynae Fearing, Christi McCaray, Beth Hall, Alana Brame, Devin St. George, and Nickki St. George.