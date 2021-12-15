Home » Society
Night of Stars

Haute fall gala stars everyone who's anyone in Dallas fashion

By
Shariq Kahn, Amber Griffin
Shariq Kahn, Amber Griffin Photo by Thomas Garza
Naeem Kahn
Naeem Kahn Photo by Thomas Garza
Ese Azenabor, Sonya Mofor
Ese Azenabor, Sonya Mofor Photo by Thomas Garza
Blake McNamara, Karis Renee
Blake McNamara, Karis Renee Photo by Thomas Garza
Samantha Stewart, Lizzy Savetsky
Samantha Stewart, Lizzy Savetsky Photo by Thomas Garza
Cleo Greene, Cornelius Polk II
Cleo Greene, Cornelius Polk II Photo by Danny Campbell Photography
Leanne Locken, Heidi Dillon, Chad Collum
Leanne Locken, Heidi Dillon, Chad Collum Photo by Thomas Garza
Mark Porter, Anne Davidson
Mark Porter, Anne Davidson Photo by Thomas Garza
Venny Etienne
Venny Etienne Photo by Thomas Garza
Ken Downing, Jonathan Adler
Ken Downing, Jonathan Adler Photo by Thomas Garza
Devin & Nickki St. George
Devin St. George, Nickki St. George Photo by Thomas Garza
Meghan Shaw, Nancy Flaherty, Ben Wilcox
Meghan Shaw, Nancy Flaherty, Ben Wilcox Photo by Thomas Garza
Chuck Steelman, Ashley Anderson Smith, Scott Kehn, Steve Rahhel
Chuck Steelman, Ashley Anderson Smith, Scott Kehn, Steve Rahhel Photo by Thomas Garza
Sai Sankoh
Sai Sankoh Photo by Thomas Garza
Don Gaiser, Cristina Graham
Don Gaiser, Cristina Graham Photo by Thomas Garza
Sonia Lovett, David Tillman, Daryl Antoine, June Fouche
Sonia Lovett, David Tillman, Daryl Antoine, June Fouche Photo by Thomas Garza
Ken Weber, Rhonda Sargeant Chambers, Richard Rivas
Ken Weber, Rhonda Sargeant Chambers, Richard Rivas Photo by Thomas Garza
Nerissa Helpinstill
Nerissa Helpinstill Photo by Thomas Garza
Ken Downing, Cynthia Smoot
Ken Downing, Cynthia Smoot Photo by Thomas Garza
FGI Night of Stars 2021
Naeem Khan fashion show was a highlight of the night. Photo by Danny Campbell Photography
Chad Collum, Steve Kemble
Chad Collum, Steve Kemble Photo by Thomas Garza
Dee Lincoln
Dee Lincoln Photo by Thomas Garza
Doug Cochran, Lynae Fearing, Christi McCaray
Doug Cochran, Lynae Fearing, Christi McCaray Photo by Thomas Garza
Gray Malin
Gray Malin Photo by Thomas Garza
Beth Hall, Alana Brame
Beth Hall, Alana Brame Photo by Thomas Garza
What: Fashion Group International of Dallas Night of Stars 2021 gala

Where: Thompson Hotel

The 411: More than 250 of Dallas' chicest packed the Thompson Hotel ballroom for the Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) Night of Stars 2021 gala on Friday, November 19. They included celebrities, socialites, philanthropists, business owners, and influencers — all there to raise funds for scholarships for aspiring fashion designers and professionals.

Event chairs Ken Weber of Martini Consignment and Richard Rivas of Toni & Guy presided over the glamorous evening.

Indian-born fashion designer-to-the-stars Naeem Khan was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion. Famed interior designer Jonathan Adler (who just opened a new store in Dallas' West Village) was awarded the Career Achievement Award in Design. Photographer Gray Malin was awarded the Career Achievement Award in Photography, and restaurateur Dee Lincoln was awarded the Career Achievement Award in Business.

The highlight of the evening was a fashion show presentation by Khan. In total, the organization raised over $30,000 toward student scholarships.

FGI Dallas is part of Fashion Group International, Inc., a global, nonprofit, professional organization with more than 6,000 members representing all areas of the fashion industry. For more information about the organization, visit the website.

Who: Rhonda Sargeant Chambers, Nerissa Helpinstill, Samantha Stewart, Lizzy Savetsky, Mark Porter, Anne Davidson, Ese Azenabor, Sonya Mofor, Blake McNamara, Karis Renee, Cleo Greene, Cornelius Polk IILeanne Locken, Heidi Dillon, Chad CollumSteve Kemble, Venny EtienneMeghan Shaw, Nancy Flaherty, Ben WilcoxChuck Steelman, Ashley Anderson Smith, Scott Kehn, Steve RahhelSonia Lovett, David Tillman, Daryl Antoine, June FoucheDon Gaiser, Cristina GrahamShariq Kahn, Amber GriffinKen Downing, Cynthia SmootDoug Cochran, Lynae Fearing, Christi McCarayBeth Hall, Alana BrameDevin St. George, and Nickki St. George.

