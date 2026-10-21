Dallas’ biggest party of the year took flight Saturday, October 17, as more than 3,000 attendees descended on Southfork Ranch for the 53rd annual Cattle Baron’s Ball. The theme was “Soar Higher,” but temperatures took a nosedive on this fall night, giving guests a reason to layer fur shrugs and fringe jackets over their best Western-chic looks.
The 2026 fundraiser for American Cancer Society, presented by Texas Oncology and co-chaired by Cynthia Everitt and Paige Westhoff, brought together Dallas’ jet-setters and philanthropic crowd for big-ticket bidding, a Texas-sized culinary spread, and a headlining performance by country superstar Chris Stapleton.
The evening got underway at a VIP party featuring live music from Briscoe and the first bites of many throughout the night: steak frites, corn and poblano gnocchi, and lobster and shrimp flautas, all provided by Vestals Catering.
Mistress of ceremonies, NBC5 morning anchor Deborah Ferguson, welcomed patrons and reminded them of the evening's mission, to support "fantastic scientists, doctors, and researchers who do all they can to end cancer as we know it. In 2026, the challenge is to soar higher than we ever have before," she said.
Attendees posed for photos around Southfork’s sprawling grounds in the fading evening light. In keeping with the "soar higher" theme, two show-stopping attractions caught special attention: a 9-pound bald eagle and a tiny owl, both tethered to handlers from conservation nonprofit Window to the Wild and sponsored by Faulconer Energy. (The eagle seemed to be looking guests right in the eye - a closer encounter than many have probably ever had with such a magnificent bird.)
The bald eagle accompanied by a handler from Windows to the Wild.Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
There was no shortage of ways for guests to show off their party looks, as photo booths around the event ranged from from a robotic Glambot to backdrops that placed guests in a forest or a Neiman Marcus storefront window. Mary Kay Glam Stations offered makeup touch-ups next to a stand pouring La Crema rosé bubbly - a perfectly pink pairing. Guests could also browse and buy Lucchese boots or Western apparel from Westerly, or personalize a bandana with Mandriana Bandanas.
The traditional barbecue buffet dinner was served across Southfork’s indoor and outdoor spaces, including the Stallion Stampede dining plaza. Vestals Catering served up a menu that included Dr Pepper-chipotle braised short rib, adobo slow-smoked chicken thighs, Central Texas smoked pork sausage, loaded mashed potatoes, and (almost humorously) giant brown butter-Texas honey cornbread muffins, served with jalapeño butter. A dessert station brought sopapilla cheesecake with cinnamon apple compote, warm peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream, and signature ginger molasses cake.
No one went thirsty. The evening's signature cocktails paid tribute to Stapleton’s songbook. “Fire Away” combined Patrón Reposado, Mike’s Hot Honey, lemon juice, and mango juice for a spicy, tangy sip. “Nobody to Blame” mixed Grey Goose vodka with cranberry and peach juices, lime, and Fever-Tree ginger ale - garnished with a mini plastic cowboy hat. Espresso martinis, Irish coffees, Hugo Spritzes, and mezcal drinks were also on offer a stations throughout the event.
A parade of cowgirl bell-ringing baronesses signaled it was time for the live auction to begin. Led by live auction-tainer Letitia Frye, this year's 21 jaw-dropping prize packages included fantasy trips to Napa Valley, Mexico, the Mediterranean, Argentina for a dove hunt, an Alaska cruise, Jackson Hole and Santa Fe, Vail, and England, along with custom diamond jewelry and art. A chance to sit front-row for Stapleton’s concert was also sold multiple times. A surprise final item offered a luxury trip to the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.
The live auction stays lively.Photo by Ashley Gongora
Each year, one of the most coveted and big-ticket auction items is a wine dinner prepared by some of Dallas' finest chefs — a group that calls itself "The Texas 7," including Kent Rathbun, Dean Fearing, Nick Barclay, and Richard Chamberlain. The opportunity to have the chefs prepare a gourmet dinner together sold twice for $150,000 each, bringing in $300,000.
As most packages sold for at least $20,000, the live auction alone brought in well over $1 million. Meanwhile, the expansive silent auction featured hundreds of items, from art and home goods to wine and shopping experiences. Raffle tickets offered the chance to win a NorthPark shopping spree, a car from Park Place Automotive, and more.
The night’s most moving fundraising moment came with the "paddle raise," which honored the family of the late Colin Fitzgibbons. A video introduced the story of Jessica and Colin Fitzgibbons. Because of her family history of colon cancer, Jessica had encouraged her husband to schedule a colonoscopy as a precaution. He was diagnosed with colon cancer and died on November 21, 2025, at age 46.
Colin was a devoted husband and father to three boys — Patrick, Conor, and Declan — as well as a respected leader, loyal friend, and beloved youth sports coach known as “Coach Colin.” His family appeared on stage in the hopes that sharing his story would encourage others to get screened. Proceeds from the paddle raise (which is still open for donations) will directly support innovative cancer research in Texas.
Away from the auction room, the casino sponsored by Anne Davidson drew players who wanted to try their luck, while the Fauxcades Sports Lounge attracted a surprisingly enthusiastic crowd of college football fans, including those following the Saturday-night matchup between Notre Dame vs. BYU. Outside, guests could test their mettle on the traditional mechanical bull or warm up around the S’mores Lounge.
When the clock struck 10 pm and the crowd made its way to the Main Stage Tent, the excitement built for the night’s headliner. Stapleton took the Andrews Distributing Main Stage, presented by Coors Banquet, for a roughly 90-minute set that showcased his gravelly, soulful vocals and formidable guitar work.
Chris Stapleton performs on stage.Photo by Ashley Gongora
His wife, Morgane, joined him to add her rich harmonies. There wasn’t much between-song chatter; Stapleton let the music do the talking, running through his big hits like "Fire Away" and "Broken Halos" and ending with the crowd-pleasing “Tennessee Whiskey.”
When the house lights went up inside the tent, the night still had plenty of life left in it. Dustin Becker took over the after-party, keeping guests on their feet, line dancing, two-stepping, and boogeying to discos, ’90s favorites, and hip hop. Late-night nachos and sliders helped fuel the final stretch, and rumor was there were Whataburger chicken biscuits being handed out, but they vanished quickly.
It has to be said: For all the high-profile entertainment and high-dollar bidding, some of the night’s unsung heroes were working out of sight to make the evening "soar." The same room that hosted the VIP party became the live auction venue and then the after-party space. Between each phase, crews changed signage, swapped out food, and rearranged furniture at warp speed, transforming the room while guests moved on to the next attraction.
It's this kind of behind-the-scenes choreography that helps keep Dallas’ biggest party humming along so "easily" for attendees.
A mechanical bull is a Cattle Baron's Ball tradition.Photo by Ashley Gongora
Cattle Baron’s Ball is the world’s largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, having raised more than $111 million for cancer research since 1974. The final tally from this year’s event was still being counted, and the amount raised is expected to be announced soon.
Among those spotted in the crowd were Emily Morales, David Reyna Sarah Groves, Laura Black, Taryn McDonald, Alex Machoka, Exie Machoka, Devon Gadberry, Sequoia Hood, Molly Henríquez, Alyssa Thomas, Hilary Boozer, Kristin Powers, Melissa Sherill, Joanna Clarke, JB Hayes, Elizabeth Washburn, Katherine Wynne, Adrienne Henk, Morgan Williams, Meghan McGahee, Gina Hargrave, Trevor Gruenewald, Rhonda Gruenewald, Laurie King, Fallon Appleton, Chris Kahle, Austin Green, Cory Kartz, Natascha Hood, Laura Baldwin, Christina Mintner, Elizabeth Sabb, Lisa Bhattacharya, Rosalie Ingraham, Carolyn Karins, Sharon Montgomery, Cindy McCarty, Amanda Williams, Turbo Williams, Matthew Macko, Christi Macko, Whitney Would, Betsy Toney, Allison Stone, Rita Han, Melissa Howard, and thousands more.