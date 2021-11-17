Dallas-Fort Worth buses and trains share the 411 on Thanksgiving hours

For those whose holidays include going from one place in North Texas to another, Dallas-Fort Worth transportation agencies have released info on what will be available and when, as follows:

Dallas County/DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) buses, light rail trains, and Dallas streetcar services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thursday November 25, and a Saturday schedule on Friday November 26.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate Thanksgiving Day, November 25 and will provide Saturday service on Friday November 26.

DART and TRE will resume a regular schedule on Saturday November 27.

DART Mobility Management's Paratransit Call Center will be closed Thursday-Sunday. Customers who wish to schedule trips by phone for any of the four days will need to do so by Wednesday, November 24. Customers can also schedule, view and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.DART.org/paratransit.

The Inland Port GoLink Zone will operate on a Sunday schedule (5-8 am, 5-8 pm) on Thursday November 25 and Friday November 26; there is no service in any of the other GoLink zones.

DART's Customer Information Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and open Friday 8 am-5 pm. The administrative offices, Customer Care Center, and Lost and Found will be closed both days.

Schedule information can be found at DART.org, TrinityRailwayExpress.org or by calling 214.979.1111.

Tarrant County/Trinity Metro

On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 25, the following options will observe regular service:

TEXRail

Alliance ZIPZONE

The Dash

Molly the Trolley

These agencies will observe a modified service on the holiday:

Buses, Southside ZIPZONE and ACCESS paratransit operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

No Trinity Railway Express

No Mercantile or South Tarrant ZIPZONE service

Customer care locations, including the Ticket Sales Kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station and the Ticket Sales Center at 800 Cherry St., are closed.

Customer care representatives will be available 8 am-5 pm at 817-215-8600.

On Friday November 26, these agencies will observe regular service:

Buses

TEXRail

ACCESS paratransit

All ZIPZONE services

The Dash

Molly the Trolley

On Friday November 26, these agencies will observe modified service:

Trinity Railway Express (TRE) operating on Saturday schedule

Ticket Sales Kiosk at Fort Worth Central Station open 8 am-5 pm

Ticket Sales Center at 800 Cherry St. closed

Customer care representatives will be available 5 am-10 pm at 817-215-8600.

2021 Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

Buses in Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum, and North Oak Cliff could see delays on Thanksgiving morning and be affected by detours or reroutes, especially those running near the 2021 Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot.

DART Rail will operate three additional Red Line trains and one additional Blue Line train on Thursday morning due to the Turkey Trot.

Additional Red Line trains from Parker Road Station depart at 7:13 am, 7:43 am, and 8:13 am and arrive at Convention Center Station at 8 am, 8:30 am, and 9 am. These trains operate to all stations between Parker Road and Cedars stations.

An additional Blue Line train from Downtown Rowlett Station departs at 7:22 am and arrives at Convention Center Station at 8:05 am. This train operates to all stations between Downtown Rowlett and Cedars stations.

The race will impact bus service and place several routes on detour Thanksgiving morning beginning at 7 a.m. Routes affected include: 2, 11, 12, 19, 21, 26, 29, 35, 52, 59, 60, 76, 81/82, 110, 111, 161, 164 and 749. Click here to view bus detour information.