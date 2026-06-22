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Texas rides high as 6th best summer road trip destination in America
Those planning a good old-fashioned road trip this summer will be happy to know that the Lone Star State is cruising as one of the 10 best road trip destinations in the U.S. this year.
Texas ranks 6th in WalletHub's latest study, "Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips," which compared all 50 states based on their affordability, scenery, safety, and fun. The survey analyzed factors that road trippers prioritize for their vacation plans, such as the average price for gas, traffic congestion, the type of attractions in each state, among others.
Minnesota reigned as the No. 1 best road trip destination for 2026, followed by Utah (No. 2) and Louisiana (No. 3).
Nearly three quarters of Americans are planning a road trip this year, and traveling affordably is a big priority no matter where the destination, the report found.
"While deciding to travel is easy, choosing the right destination — and staying within budget — can be more challenging," the report said. "Gas prices remain a concern, with the national average still above $4.50 per gallon."
Gas prices will vary depending on the city, but AAA reports the statewide average price for gas is $3.48 for regular, $4.36 for premium, and $4.50 for diesel in June.
This is how Texas performed across the three main categories in the study:
- No. 5 – Activities
- No. 15 – Costs
- No. 39 – Safety
The top 10 best states for road trips in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Minnesota
- No. 2 – Utah
- No. 3 – Louisiana
- No. 4 – New York
- No. 5 – Florida
- No. 6 – Texas
- No. 7 – Maine
- No. 8 – Georgia
- No. 9 – North Carolina
- No. 10 – Ohio