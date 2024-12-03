Airport News
Eva Air will join the runway at DFW Airport with flights to Taipei
A new airline will join the runway at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: Called EVA Air, it's a Taiwan-based airline that's expanding its service to the U.S., including adding nonstop flights from Taipei to Dallas/Fort Worth.
According to a statement from the airline, the new service will commence in late 2025. This represents the seventh route to the U.S. for EVA.
The flights are scheduled to starting November 3, 2025, with plans for five weekly flights between Taipei (TPE) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).
"Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is ranked as the third busiest in the world by passenger traffic. With frequent business activities and convenient connections to Central and South America, the new route is expected to fulfill high passenger and cargo demands," EVA's statement said.
According to AirlineGeeks, EVA Air president Sun Chia-Ming credited the growth at DFW as well as a shift in tech companies from California.
Further details will be announced once finalized including exact schedule, aircraft, and ticket price, which are still to be determined.
According to Business Traveler, EVA currently offers U.S. flights from Taipei to Houston George Bush Intercontinental, Chicago O’Hare, New York (JFK), Los Angeles, and San Francisco, and Seattle-Tacoma.
DFW Airport has recently seen an influx of new destinations and carriers planning to offer service, including
- Air India, which will offer nonstop flights between DFW and New Delhi
- Cathay Pacific, which will launch a new nonstop route between DFW and its hub in Hong Kong beginning in April 2025
- Fiji Airways, which will launch its new direct flights from DFW to Fiji on December 10, operating three times per week: every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, with flights also going to New Zealand and Australia.
Speaking of Australia, American Airlines added a new direct nonstop to Brisbane in February 2024.
The airport also just broke ground on Terminal F, its long-awaited sixth passenger terminal, which is expected to open in 2027. If all that's not enough, it was also recently awarded the honor of being home to the No. 1 best airport bar in the U.S.